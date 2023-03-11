Speaking on Revelation 2:1-7, Dr Crawford Loritts reminded us that “Christianity is a person, not a process.” That is something the modern church has forgotten for the most part. We are not accepted by God because of what we do, but our acceptance is based upon what Christ has done. “For Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteousness, to bring you to God.” (1 Peter 3:18 NIV). “For, There is one God and one Mediator who can reconcile God and humanity — the man Christ Jesus. He gave his life to purchase freedom for everyone. This is the message God gave to the world at just the right time.” (1 Timothy 2:5-6 NLT). All of the other religions of the world say “do.” Christianity says “done.”
The false religions of this world produce a lot of good. All of them have set human standards of behavior that are mostly beneficial to society. However, behind the benefits is a deadly trap: a religious person’s “goodness” in their eyes may keep them from seeking the goodness that is attributed to them by God. It is like a gift. The gift of life was bought and paid for by Jesus on the cross. “For you know that God paid a ransom to save you from the empty life you inherited from your ancestors. And it was not paid with mere gold or silver, which lose their value. It was the precious blood of Christ, the sinless, spotless Lamb of God. God chose him as your ransom long before the world began, but now in these last days he has been revealed for your sake. Through Christ you have come to trust in God. And you have placed your faith and hope in God because he raised Christ from the dead and gave him great glory.” (1 Peter 1:18-21 NLT). But a gift is only a gift if it is received.
In Revelation 2, God commends the church for what she was doing. The people in the Ephesian Church were doing all of the right things, and God commends them for it. But then He adds a condemnation and a warning: they were doing all the right things, but they had lost the reason behind their actions. They had lost their love for Jesus. Christianity is not about process, it is about a person; it is about a passionate, love relationship with Jesus. Not Jesus’ teachings, not because we want a miracle, but because we are overwhelmed with gratitude for the sacrifice He made for us. “But God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners.” (Romans 5:8 NLT). When we forget this, Christianity becomes nothing but another religion; it may look good on the outside, but on the inside, where it really counts, it is dead. Jesus once said of the most religious people of His day, people who were trying desperately to “get it right,” and please God, that they were nothing but a bunch of “whitewashed tombs.” “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean. In the same way, on the outside you appear to people as righteous but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.”(Matthew 23:27-28 NIV).
Good works apart from believing in Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection, are useless. “These rules may seem wise because they require strong devotion, pious self-denial, and severe bodily discipline. But they provide no help in conquering a person’s evil desires.” (Colossians 2:23 NLT). Only Christ can deal with the sin within. I remember many years ago talking to an elderly Hindu gentleman. When I talked about Christ and forgiveness he began to weep. He said, “In Hinduism there is no forgiveness. One has to carry their sins through all their reincarnations! They just keep building up.”
The mistaken idea that “If my good outweighs my bad, I will be acceptable to God” is wrong. If I were caught speeding, going a hundred miles per hour in a school zone, do you think I would be a bye if I said to the judge, “Listen Judge, I do a lot of good in this community. I’ve been a pastor for many years and have helped many people. I admit that I speed, but that’s only one small area of my life. How about giving me a break here?”
If the Judge is a good judge, I am not going to get off without paying a fine here. It doesn’t matter how good I may be in other areas. It doesn’t matter if I follow all the other traffic rules. If I break one, I am going to have to pay for that one.
I don’t care how good a person may look, we have all broken more than one of God’s laws. Since God is just, a payment must be made. He Himself took off His Judicial robes and made the payment we deserve on the cross. We can either accept that payment and go free, or we can insist on paying it ourselves. That is the difference between heaven and hell.
