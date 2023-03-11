Speaking on Revelation 2:1-7, Dr Crawford Loritts reminded us that “Christianity is a person, not a process.” That is something the modern church has forgotten for the most part. We are not accepted by God because of what we do, but our acceptance is based upon what Christ has done. “For Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteousness, to bring you to God.” (1 Peter 3:18 NIV). “For, There is one God and one Mediator who can reconcile God and humanity — the man Christ Jesus. He gave his life to purchase freedom for everyone. This is the message God gave to the world at just the right time.” (1 Timothy 2:5-6 NLT). All of the other religions of the world say “do.” Christianity says “done.”

The false religions of this world produce a lot of good. All of them have set human standards of behavior that are mostly beneficial to society. However, behind the benefits is a deadly trap: a religious person’s “goodness” in their eyes may keep them from seeking the goodness that is attributed to them by God. It is like a gift. The gift of life was bought and paid for by Jesus on the cross. “For you know that God paid a ransom to save you from the empty life you inherited from your ancestors. And it was not paid with mere gold or silver, which lose their value. It was the precious blood of Christ, the sinless, spotless Lamb of God. God chose him as your ransom long before the world began, but now in these last days he has been revealed for your sake. Through Christ you have come to trust in God. And you have placed your faith and hope in God because he raised Christ from the dead and gave him great glory.” (1 Peter 1:18-21 NLT). But a gift is only a gift if it is received.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

