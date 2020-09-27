Last week I entitled my article, “Not that Good.” (That is how I saved it on my computer—The newspaper generally supplies the title for print).
I introduced what for some is a very difficult concept: the concept of sin, the concept that we are not as good as we like to think we are! All you have to do is turn on the local news, or read your local newspaper to be struck with this reality. News media are filled with stories of man’s inhumanity to man. Jesus said, “When reports come in of wars and rumored wars, keep your head and don’t panic. This is routine history; this is no sign of the end.” (Matthew 24:6, The Message).
War is not just nation against nation. There are more wars within nations today than perhaps any other time in recorded history. In our own nation we are being warned of a possible coming civil war. With what we see happening in Chicago, Detroit, Portland, L.A., New York with extended lawlessness, with the atmosphere surrounding the upcoming elections (on both sides), with ANTIFI seemingly casting off restraints in the name of “self-defense,” with criminals being elevated to hero worship status and what appears as open season on law enforcement officers, it seems that we are heading toward a period in our nation where brother will be pitted against brother. One political party has jumped on this bandwagon of fear and has promised that if their party doesn’t win, riots and looting will increase.
Years ago, Britain was in a social and political crisis. One of the major newspapers decided to run a poll hoping to determine what people felt was the cause of their problems and unrest. G.K. Chesterton, himself a journalist, wrote a letter to the editor: “Dear Sir, you ask what is wrong with our nation. I am. Sincerely G.K. Chesterton.”
That simple quip is quite insightful. What we are experiencing as a nation right now goes far deeper than public policies, issues, injustices and real or perceived wrongs. In fact, the heart of the issues (every single one of them) is not something that government or laws cannot address. Indeed, the heart of the issues we face is the heart of man! We are not as good as we like to think we are. Our public problems are directly linked to our personal problem, sin. Sin, in Scripture, is our failure to keep God’s standards. “For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.” (Romans 3:23, NLT). “They (i.e., all of us) traded the truth about God for a lie. So they worshiped and served the things God created instead of the Creator himself, who is worthy of eternal praise! Amen. That is why God abandoned them to their shameful desires.” (Romans 1:25–26a, NLT).
These “abandoned people” are those who refuse to face their sin and accept God’s provision for their sin! The essence of all sin is simply our demand that we have things our own way. It is our desire to set our own standards of right and wrong. It is why some today see nothing wrong with committing heinous crimes in the name of trying to right heinous crimes! Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was right when he said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Sin, of course, cannot see that. One of the great deceptions of sin is the bigger it is in us the less we recognize it! It blinds us to its presence in our lives. We can see it in others; we can’t see it in ourselves! Those who can’t or won’t see it in themselves, will never seek the help they need. It is these people who are “abandoned people.” There is hope, but we will have to wait until next week to discover it.
