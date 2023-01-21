We have been looking at the subject of Bible Translations in these last few articles. Last week I mentioned that there are good translations and there are bad translations. How do we know if a translation is good or bad?
There are two main ways to translate the Bible. One is called word for word, the other called dynamic equivalence. Word for word is just that, the translators are trying to bring over from one language to another the exact meaning of the word. King James, New King James, New American Standard Version Bibles are examples of translations that use word for word as their main goal. Dynamic Equivalence are translations that try to catch the context of what the writer was saying in the culture of the day. New International Version, New Living Translation and some others are examples where the translators use dynamic equivalence as the main guiding principle. Which one is right? Both are. Let me illustrate.
I understand there is a French idiom that goes “J’ai le cafard.” A word for word translation of that is “I have the cockroach!” That makes sense only if you are an exterminator. A French person who utters this phrase is saying that he or she is in a dark place; they are down in the dumps; they are feeling blue or gloomy. If you are using that principle of dynamic equivalence you translate “J’ai le cafard” as “I’m down or I’m discouraged.” If you use word for word you translate it, “I have the cockroach.” Which is right? Both are. Which makes more sense, the second one. The question is not which is right as much as it is which is preferred.
One of the criticisms I hear of modern translations is that they add to Scripture or they pervert Scripture when they translate the word “brethren” (KJV) as “Brothers and Sisters.” Rather than just as “brothers.” That is what we would call a straw-man argument. Was the Bible only written to men (brothers), or is it applicable to men and women? The context and culture prefer the idea of both men and women when the term used is “brothers” in the sense of a group of people. It is not flexible when it is applied to individual people. God is always masculine, never feminine; He is always Heavenly Father, never Heavenly Father and Mother. If you find a translation that reads God our mother, you’ve got a bad translation!
Today there are many good translations. As I said in the first article of this series, the best translation is the translation you can read, understand, and apply. Whichever translation you decide upon for yourself, resist the false notion that it is the “only inspired translation.” No Bible translation is inspired. Only the original autographs were inspired. That said, I do believe that God has protected His Divine Word (I believe that is what the Bible is), and, with few exceptions, you can be confident that what we have in our modern Bibles are accurate translations from the original autographs. We have more copies, in more languages, closer to the originals than any other ancient book. People who study ancient books tell us that a book separated by 900 years and having only one copy at that is amazing, and we can be certain that that one copy is accurate. The narrative often changes, however, when we come to Scripture, despite the preponderance of evidence that says otherwise.
When all is said and done, the important thing is that you read and heed the truths found in the Bible. Your eternal destination is at stake here.
The Bible is the account of God’s redemptive plan for mankind. It tells us of God’s plan for His Creation, man’s rebellion against God’s perfect plan (that is what sin is: always thinking we can do it better than God), and God’s relentless and selfless pursuit to reclaim us. You ought to read it.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.