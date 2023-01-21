We have been looking at the subject of Bible Translations in these last few articles. Last week I mentioned that there are good translations and there are bad translations. How do we know if a translation is good or bad?

There are two main ways to translate the Bible. One is called word for word, the other called dynamic equivalence. Word for word is just that, the translators are trying to bring over from one language to another the exact meaning of the word. King James, New King James, New American Standard Version Bibles are examples of translations that use word for word as their main goal. Dynamic Equivalence are translations that try to catch the context of what the writer was saying in the culture of the day. New International Version, New Living Translation and some others are examples where the translators use dynamic equivalence as the main guiding principle. Which one is right? Both are. Let me illustrate.

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of

Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos