In my previous articles we have been examining a simple (some might call it simplistic) answer to the complex problems that plague our modern world. I have stated that the source of violence, crime, and man’s inhumanity to man is a heart problem. It is not a gun problem. It is not a race problem; these are symptoms of the real cause. As long as we only treat the symptoms, we will never find the cure for our problems.
The cause we have stated is a deceived, depraved heart. Psychology, sociology, nor laws are going to change that. Take the gun debate we are currently having in this country. Many think that we will solve our violence problem is we simply make the purchase of firearms illegal. Certainly we can understand some of their reasoning. What we know, however, is that where guns are unavailable, vehicles have been used to commit mass murders. The method used is not the problem, the heart of the killer is the heart of the problem! Christianity is the only religion that offers a real solution to the heart problem. Christianity is the only religion that offers a Savior!
There are, of course, those who will take issue with my statement. They feel that the world’s problems are all a religious problem; take away religion and the evils done in the name of religion, and the world would be a happier place we are told. Such people love to point out the atrocities committed in the name of God. The other tragedies that have occurred from not believing in God they ignore completely. That is not to excuse those things which Christians have supported in the name of God that were completely out of character with the will of God.
Slavery is one example. For centuries there were those who justified slavery by their misuse and misapplication of Scripture. I was in a conversation with a Black Muslim who told me that “Christianity was a white man’s religion,” and he used slavery to support his claim. Forget about the fact that Christians were the earliest abolitionists. He took one side of the equation and made his sweeping claim. He failed to realize that the largest slave trade today is among those who embrace Islam, a religion that does in practice support and encourage slavery today.
There have been many evils done in the Name of Christ. I readily admit it. The problem is, just because someone claims to be a Christian doesn’t mean they are in fact Christian. When a Muslim takes up the sword against non-Muslims, he is following the command of The Prophet. However, when a Christian takes up a sword against others, he is violating the clear commands of the Christ he claims to follow! Never judge a religion by its exceptions; you will come to the wrong conclusions.
Like it or not, when the concept of a moral law giver is removed from the equation, morality becomes a fluid matter of preference. Adolf Hitler and the German regime of the Third Reich prove this. Using the Philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche (God is dead) and the pseudo-science of Charles Darwin, Hitler was able to convince a generation of people that the Arian race was the super race and everyone else was inferior and therefore expendable. Hitler’s extermination camps were seen not only as legal but as morally justifiable! Remove God from our world and the fallen human heart finds ways to justify all sorts of depravity.
The answer, the only real answer, to our very real problems is Christ! Only He can change the human heart; a heart so deceived that Solomon was wrote, “People ruin their lives by their own stupidity, so why does God always get blamed?” (Proverbs 19:3, The Message). That’s what the sinful heart does. It blames God, the One Who wants to redeem us, for the deplorable condition we place ourselves in. We would rather seek any other answer, or blame any other person or group, rather than receive the solution God holds out for us.