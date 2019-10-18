A newspaper once asked its constituents to answer the question, “What’s wrong with our world?” They received many answers from many people giving their various opinions regarding the source of our world’s problems. The best answer, in my opinion, came from G.K. Chesterton who wrote: “Dear editor, you ask what is wrong with our world? I am. Sincerely G.K. Chesterton.”
Let’s leave the question about our world and make it more personal. Have you ever found yourself asking, “What’s wrong with me?” I mean, you mean well, but you don’t seem to be able to do well! One writer expressed the frustration this way: “I don’t really understand myself, for I want to do what is right, but I don’t do it. Instead, I do what I hate. . . I want to do what is good, but I don’t. I don’t want to do what is wrong, but I do it anyway.” (Romans 7:15 &19, NLT). Yes, that statement is made by the Apostle Paul. You may not believe the Bible and you may not agree with it, but if we’re honest, we have to admit that what Paul wrote here describes us all! The answer to “what’s wrong with me?” is “me.” The answer to “what’s wrong with the world?” is “I am.”
Many people reject the idea of God based upon the evil they see in the world. Few ever stop to consider the evil they see in themselves. It is easy for us to weigh in on the foibles and failures of others; it is difficult if not impossible to see our own foibles and failures. C.S. Lewis put it this way, “Now error and sin both have this property, that the deeper they are the less their victim suspects their existence.” The Old Testament prophet Jeremiah put this truth this way, “You people are so deceitful that you even fool yourselves, and you can’t change.” (Jeremiah 17:9, CEV). Sure, we can easily point out where the other person has failed, but we can’t or won’t admit when we have. We can certainly blame others for the problems we see in the world, but we refuse to accept our responsibility for the problems we bring into this world! Worse, our tendency is to look at our foibles, failures, mistakes, shortcomings (we will call it anything but sin), and blame God! One Biblical writer put it this way, “People ruin their lives by their own foolishness and then are angry at the Lord.” (Proverbs 19:3, NLT).
Perhaps you are reading this, and it has struck you as painfully, personally true. There is hope. The God of the Universe issues you this invitation: “Come, let’s talk this over, says the Lord; no matter how deep the stain of your sins, I can take it out and make you as clean as freshly fallen snow. Even if you are stained as red as crimson, I can make you white as wool! If you will only let me help you, if you will only obey, then I will make you rich! But if you keep on turning your backs and refusing to listen to me, you will be killed by your enemies; I, the Lord, have spoken.” (Isaiah 1:18–20, The Living Bible).
You have tried everything else, the only things you have to lose by trying God are your own guilt and sin. Here is a promise we all know, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.” (John 3:16–18, NIV).
Don’t let that “already condemned” throw you. It is but a recognition of what we have been saying early in this column — we’ve blown it and we know it! God has graciously made a way out for us. It is through His Son, Jesus. He offers you a new life and a new start. Why not give it a try?