The New Year brings new hope for many people. For others, like the doll in the Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer television special, they “don’t have any dreams left to dream.” Perhaps at one time they did share the hope of the New Year, but after years of disappointment they have finally given up. The New Year for them is just another year of new despairs.
While I can’t wave a magic wand and resolve all the world’s crises or promise you a trouble-free, blessed life, I can share with you a wonderful promise that I believe will give you new hope if you will take it to heart and apply it.
However, before we get to that, let me step back and address the objection I hear so many making when it comes to the evil and trouble in this world. Atheism denies God often on the basis of this problem of evil. Many atheists argue that the presence of evil in this world is proof that there can be a benevolent God. That argument only works if you have a framework by which to define good and evil, a framework that naturalism does not provide. Furthermore, the atheistic argument doesn’t offer an answer to the very problem they are decrying! All the atheistic argument does is affirm that, in a naturalistic world evil exists, and it is just a part of life--get over it. You live, you die, that’s the end. There is no ultimate justice, no future hope.
The truth is, apart from some natural disasters, the vast majority of the evil we experience in our world is manmade! The issue is not the evil out there, but the evil that exists within us! This explains why we can’t even keep our own standards, let alone the standards of a Holy God.
You have heard Christians use the term, “the gospel.” The term “gospel” is a term that simply means, “good news.” And the good news Christians bring is that no matter who you are, no matter what you’ve done, there is still hope for you!
One of my favorite verses in the Bible (which I believe contains the fingerprints of God) was written for us by the Apostle Paul. If you don’t know much about him, before he became a Christian, in the name of religion, he was a pretty bad man! As a matter of fact, he was so bad that after his conversion, it took ten years for the church to come around and believe he was different! So, what he wrote was personal to him as well as a wonderful promise to us: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, NIV)
God’s promise to you and to me is that when we place our faith in the risen Jesus, we become brand new people! We are not the same old people with a new start, we are made brand new from the inside out! Jesus described this process as being “born again.” What I know is new babies are not born with old baggage. This is the message of hope the gospel brings!
Getting back to the issue of the evil in our world above, if we are honest, if man could address his own evil that resides within himself, we would resolve much of the evil we experience among ourselves. You and I both know that is true. If, however, you question it, just watch the nightly news. Very few stories deal with natural disasters; the vast majority of the bad news you watch is the result of human misbehavior!
If you are looking for new hope in your life, I beg to consider the hope that Jesus brought into our world some 21 centuries ago — a hope that has been changing lives and giving hope to millions since it was introduced into our sin-scarred world.
