Amaud Abrey, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, protests, riots, looting, numerous police offers killed in the last few weeks, black lives matter, blue lives matter, all lives matter, none of it matters. Please don’t take that wrong. I am not saying that none of this is important or tragic or meaningless. What I am saying is that we are not going to solve the race problem until we deal with the real problem. Therein lies the rub, because we don’t want to deal with the real problem. It is not a skin problem; it is a sin problem. The solution is not sociological or political but theological and practical. It is precisely because of this reality (which most do not want to face) that I say we are not going to solve the problem.
Let’s start with the facts. The problem of race is an age-old problem. Let’s forget the fact for a minute that man has subjugated his fellow man almost from the dawn of time. It didn’t matter the color of the skin for the most part but a choice of ethnicity. The Egyptians enslaved the Hebrews for 400 years. And let’s not forget that in recent history, while white slave traders profited from the enslavement of African slaves, often those slaves were first enslaved by their own people as tribe warred against tribe. Skin color was not the issue. In fact, something we don’t talk about is that there are more slaves around the world and even in our own country today than there has been at any point in history. Let that sink in. According to the Walk Free Foundation in 2018 there were 40.3 million slaves in the world. It is not a skin problem; it is a sin problem.
In the United States, where we state our belief that “all men are created equal,” we have not lived up to that statement. The freeing of slaves brought about a domestic terrorist group known as the KKK. Then there were the Jim Crow Laws. Then Margaret Sanger came along and developed an organization designed to “eliminate undesirable elements of our society.” Today that organization is known as Planned Parenthood. Then in 1964 President Lyndon Johnson launched a program known as The Great Society, a program of domestic initiatives that virtually destroyed black families by offering financial incentives if there were no fathers in the home. A book entitled “Tally’s Corner” is an eye-opening sociological study on the issue. According to the Cato Institute, $15 trillion has been spent on the war on poverty with poverty rates remaining virtually unchanged since the Johnson Administration. Why? Because the problem is not sociological or economic, it is spiritual; it is a heart problem. Until we are willing to address the real cause of the race problem, we will only be putting Band-Aids on the wounds.
If I have a physical problem, I can do one of two things: one, I can treat the symptom or two I can treat the cause. Treating the symptom will give me temporary relief, but the issue causing the symptom will only get worse; treating the cause will give me permanent relief.
The term being used currently is systemic racism. Why is it still around? We have been dealing with symptoms rather than causes. Worse, when I say that the cause is sin, a whole host of voices will take issue with my claim. Forget the fact that all the sociological, economical, and political approaches have failed to resolve the issue, when I say it is a sin problem, people think I am too simplistic or that I don’t really understand the issues. I understand the issue perfectly, it is those who persist in dealing with the symptoms rather than facing the cause who don’t understand the issue! Jesus said, “For out of the heart come evil thoughts—murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander” (Matthew 15:19, NIV) and we can add racism to this list as well.
