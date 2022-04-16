“For we did not follow cleverly concocted fables when we made known to you the power and return of our Lord Jesus Christ; no, we were eyewitnesses of his grandeur.” (2 Peter 1:16, NET). Those are the words of Peter, the coward who deserted and denied Jesus at His (Jesus’) trial. What was it that turned this fearful follower into a fearless proclaimer of Christ? It wasn’t what he heard. It wasn’t what He believed. It was what he experienced.
James was a leader in the early church. Not James the disciple but James the brother of Jesus. Andy Stanley asks a good question, “What would you have to do to convince your brother that you were the Son of God?” In James’ case it was a physical resurrection. Doubt that? Before this event, Jesus’ brothers and sisters did not believe their brother’s claim! Even though they saw Him perform miracles and heard His message, they didn’t believe Him! Mark says, “When his family heard this they went out to restrain him, for they said, ‘He is out of his mind.’” (Mark 3:21, NET). Something changed that. It wasn’t what Jesus taught. It wasn’t the miracles they saw Him do (even they it appears were skeptical not superstitious bumpkins). It is only after the resurrection that His family becomes convinced of His clear claims! Until then they just thought He was crazy.
Then there was Paul the Apostle. Early in his life Paul was the great persecutor of the faith. He thought he was doing the world a favor by hunting down and killing those who were spreading the malicious rumor of a glorious resurrection. He apparently bought into the first lie circulated about this event: “While they were going, some of the guard went into the city and told the chief priests everything that had happened. After they had assembled with the elders and formed a plan, they gave a large sum of money to the soldiers, telling them, ‘You are to say, ‘His disciples came at night and stole his body while we were asleep.’ If this matter is heard before the governor, we will satisfy him and keep you out of trouble.’ So they took the money and did as they were instructed. And this story is told among the Jews to this day.” (Matthew 28:11—15, NET).
Perhaps you are inclined to believe the account of these early enemies of Christ. I find two major problems with this account. One, it goes against the character of Jesus’ earliest followers (the exception would have been Judas, but he was already dead) and two, men will die for what they believe is true, but few will die for what they know is a lie!
Back to Paul. Paul was not sympathetic to the Christian message — he was hostile to it. He wasn’t looking for something new to believe, he was convinced that as a Pharisee he was on the right pathway to God. Nothing in his own testimony leads us to believe that he was converted to Christ because of a guilty conscious. No. The only way to account for Paul’s 180-degree turnaround is the physical resurrection of Jesus from a known and marked tomb! The problem with deniers of the eyewitness account is they can’t find a way to (1) account for an obvious missing body and (2) to explain how the message of Christ even took traction in the first three centuries apart from this event. Occam’s razor applies here: “The principle gives precedence to simplicity of two competing theories, the simpler explanation of an entity is to be preferred.” (Encyclopedia of Britannica).
While the concept of the resurrection is hard for many to swallow (they’ve never seen a miracle like this and so miracles like this are deemed impossible to happen in their minds), the evidence of the eyewitnesses and history leads us to at least consider that something that was life-changing took place in the life of Jesus. We who look at the evidence objectively have concluded that the event that is referred to by two eyewitnesses, an investigative reporter (Dr. Luke) and Mark (the chronicler of Peter’s account and quite possibly a third eyewitness himself) is in fact the best explanation for the empty tomb. It is the only explanation that best fits the facts that we find in history.
