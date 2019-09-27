Over these last number of weeks, I have been writing about my belief that the complex problems we experience in our world are but symptoms of the root problem; a fallen human heart. Racism, crime, man’s inhumanity to man, are not social issues they are a spiritual issue; a heart issue. Jesus said, “For out of the heart come evil thoughts—murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander.” (Matthew 15:19, NIV).
The Bible calls this problem a sin problem. Now, we don’t like that. We think it is backward, old-fashioned, unenlightened and ignorant to believe that humankind’s problem is this archaic concept. Yet, for centuries we have tried and failed at solving the problem with our modern psychology, our socio-economic solutions, and our enlightened views. The problems our ancestors faced persist today. Why? I submit that the answer is simple: while many things have changed over the years, the heart of man has not, it is still the same sinful human heart with the same sinful desires.
James, the brother of Jesus, asked and answered this very question in or around 49 CE: “Where do you think all these appalling wars and quarrels come from? Do you think they just happen? Think again. They come about because you want your own way, and fight for it deep inside yourselves. You lust for what you don’t have and are willing to kill to get it. You want what isn’t yours and will risk violence to get your hands on it. You wouldn’t think of just asking God for it, would you? And why not? Because you know you’d be asking for what you have no right to. You’re spoiled children, each wanting your own way.” (James 4:1–3, The Message).
Now, you may not believe that the Bible is true; I get that. But read James’ statement above again. Even if you don’t believe that the Bible is God’s revelation to man, you have to at least admit that James put his finger on the point of our problems. If you agree with that, why do you then stop short when this same book gives us a solution to the problem? A solution that has proven over the centuries to work? A solution that has transformed individuals as well as whole societies? We forget that the things we hold as inviolable truths in the Western world are truths lifted straight out of Judeo-Christian values.
In our community, the big news issue is the tragic death of three juveniles. I don’t want to sound callous here, but why did this happen? “You want what isn’t yours and will risk violence to get your hands on it.” I think that pretty much sums it up. Maybe, if we stop and look at why we are where we are as a society, we can begin to see the issue that the Scriptures identify as the real problem. The heart of the world’s problems is the heart of the world’s people. A heart that needs transformation.
Consider then God’s offer on this: “’Come now, let us settle the matter,’ says the Lord. ‘Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.’” (Isaiah 1:18, NIV). So that you know, the reason Isaiah uses the color red as representative of sin is because in his day, these two colors, scarlet and crimson were the only permanent dyes there were! Removing these dyes from fabric was considered impossible! But what is not possible with men is possible with God!
Let me conclude this series of articles with something maybe we should consider. The problems of our modern world are real; they are not new but they are very real to us. The solutions we have tried have failed. One quick example, the belief that if we can control the guns we can control the violence, was not only disproven in Nazi Germany, it is disproven in our day where crazed killers use vehicles as instruments of mass murder when guns are not available to them. Throughout the centuries people have murdered people with whatever they could lay their hands on! It is not an instrument of the crime problem; it is the heart of people problem. Maybe it is time we swallow our pride, swallow our perceived sophistication and face the fact that maybe we do need a Savior.