One of the earliest Creeds of the church was the ichthus. Ichthus (pronounced icthoos) means literally “fish.” That is why we often uses the symbol of the fish as a Christian icon. Each letter of the ichthus formed an acronym for this early creed: “Jesus Christ God’s Son Savior.” Long before there was a New Testament, the symbol of the fish was used as a sign of the early believers. The acronym ichthus tells us what these earliest followers of Jesus believed, and it wasn’t His teachings; it was His person. They followed His teachings because they first believed Him to be Jesus, the chosen One of God (Messiah/Christ), God’s Holy Son in the flesh, and Savior of the world. The Apostle John, an eyewitness to the events and one of Jesus’ closest associates, records a statement Jesus made and then gives us the context of that statement. “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” (Now he said this to indicate clearly what kind of death he was going to die.)” (John 12:32-33 NET.)

An equally early creed (Lee Stobel puts it within two years of the cross and resurrection) is used by the Apostle Paul in his great defense of the resurrection of Christ when he quotes, “For I passed on to you as of first importance what I also received — that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day according to the scriptures,” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 NET). Paul then goes on to embellish it by giving names so that seekers can check it out for themselves. Side note: legends don’t happen in the time of the eyewitnesses. Paul is clearly pointing out that the cross and resurrection of Jesus are not fairy tales or wishful thinking.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

