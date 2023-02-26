One of the earliest Creeds of the church was the ichthus. Ichthus (pronounced icthoos) means literally “fish.” That is why we often uses the symbol of the fish as a Christian icon. Each letter of the ichthus formed an acronym for this early creed: “Jesus Christ God’s Son Savior.” Long before there was a New Testament, the symbol of the fish was used as a sign of the early believers. The acronym ichthus tells us what these earliest followers of Jesus believed, and it wasn’t His teachings; it was His person. They followed His teachings because they first believed Him to be Jesus, the chosen One of God (Messiah/Christ), God’s Holy Son in the flesh, and Savior of the world. The Apostle John, an eyewitness to the events and one of Jesus’ closest associates, records a statement Jesus made and then gives us the context of that statement. “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” (Now he said this to indicate clearly what kind of death he was going to die.)” (John 12:32-33 NET.)
An equally early creed (Lee Stobel puts it within two years of the cross and resurrection) is used by the Apostle Paul in his great defense of the resurrection of Christ when he quotes, “For I passed on to you as of first importance what I also received — that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day according to the scriptures,” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 NET). Paul then goes on to embellish it by giving names so that seekers can check it out for themselves. Side note: legends don’t happen in the time of the eyewitnesses. Paul is clearly pointing out that the cross and resurrection of Jesus are not fairy tales or wishful thinking.
The reason I point this out is because there is a movement within Christianity today that seeks to downplay the heart decision that precedes the life change. Now, I understand the concern of those who have been promoting this idea. For too many years there have been people claiming to be Christians while they are living like the devil. Jesus Himself warned against this. Let’s be clear here: if you are not obeying the tenants of the New Testament, you do not love Jesus despite what you may be claiming with your lips. Jesus put it this way, ““If you love me, you will obey my commandments.”(John 14:15 NET) and, “I tell you the truth, anyone who believes in me will do the same works I have done.”(John 14:12a NLT).
Allow me to use the Pendulum Principle in physics to explain how this works. If you take a pendulum and let it go from point A, it will swing over to point B, then swing back to point C, which will be slightly lower than the release point at point A. This assumes that there was no outside force involved in the release. (No push or some mechanical advantage.) When I would explain this principle to high school students, I would then pause and ask them who believed it? Inevitably, I would get all hands raised. Then I would produce a bowling ball attached to a rope. I would attach that above a doorway, and ask, “Who believes this principle?” Now, fewer than half would raise their hands-nervously. I would then choose a student from those who had raised their hands the second time, sit him or her in a chair, pull the ball up to the tip of their nose, asked them if they still believed it, and if they said yes, I would release the ball. Every time I did this little experiment, as soon as the ball began its return journey my volunteer would ditch the chair. They I would ask, “Did so and so really believe the principle?” Well, they did as long as their face wasn’t on the line!
There are three elements to real faith. First is a belief based on an examination of the evidence. Real faith is never blind faith. In the case of the pendulum, friction and gravity work on the weight and rope until it comes to a stop. That’s scientific evidence. Second, it is trust or confidence in the object. We don’t have faith in faith, we have faith in something. In the case of the pendulum, it is faith in the principles of physics. In the case of Christianity, we have faith in the person of Christ. Third, real faith shows itself in our actions. In the case of the illustration above, you stay in the chair. If you bail you only demonstrate that your confession differs from your real belief. If your faith in Jesus doesn’t show in your life, you confession is useless. Real faith always results in personal action. Jesus describing some who claim to be His followers but are not put it this way, “You can identify them by their fruit, that is, by the way they act.” (Matthew 7:16 NLT).
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
