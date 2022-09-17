My first ministry was working with an organization called Youth Guidance Inc. We worked with kids in trouble or kids headed for trouble. I began as a camp counselor in 1969 and eventually worked my way up to full-time camp director, a position I held from 1975-1980. Many of the young people we worked with came to us from Youth Development institutions and had serious juvenile records; many were labeled “incorrigible,” and not a few of them came to our camp with the comment from their respective institutions that they just wanted to “get them out of their hair” for a short time. These kids were considered beyond help.

In those days, I was not a trained psychological counselor, but I held the simple belief that the root of all our problems is spiritual. With that in mind, I quickly began to ask the most difficult campers (the ones who came to us labeled as “hopeless”) this question: “Tell, me, is there someone in your life who hurt you and whom you can’t forgive?” Not one of those difficult, confused adolescents ever hesitated to answer “Yes” and then spin their tale to me.

