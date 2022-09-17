My first ministry was working with an organization called Youth Guidance Inc. We worked with kids in trouble or kids headed for trouble. I began as a camp counselor in 1969 and eventually worked my way up to full-time camp director, a position I held from 1975-1980. Many of the young people we worked with came to us from Youth Development institutions and had serious juvenile records; many were labeled “incorrigible,” and not a few of them came to our camp with the comment from their respective institutions that they just wanted to “get them out of their hair” for a short time. These kids were considered beyond help.
In those days, I was not a trained psychological counselor, but I held the simple belief that the root of all our problems is spiritual. With that in mind, I quickly began to ask the most difficult campers (the ones who came to us labeled as “hopeless”) this question: “Tell, me, is there someone in your life who hurt you and whom you can’t forgive?” Not one of those difficult, confused adolescents ever hesitated to answer “Yes” and then spin their tale to me.
Unforgiveness is a heavy burden and lies at the root of many of our problems. Unforgiveness, like most of our problems is a heart problem that eventually pollutes our mental processes. In fact, the ancient author of the book of Hebrews wrote “Look after each other so that not one of you will fail to find God’s best blessings. Watch out that no bitterness takes root among you, for as it springs up it causes deep trouble, hurting many in their spiritual lives.” (Hebrews 12:15, The Living Bible).
An unwillingness to forgive quickly becomes bitterness in our life. This bitterness becomes a floating problem that moves quickly between issues and attaches itself to everything. There is a seething anger that poisons our relationships, destroys our personal peace, and generally wreaks havoc with our mental health. When I discovered this principle and was able to help these “helpless” young people identify and deal with the issue through forgiveness, how quickly things began to change for them!
One young man’s testimony of this stands out in my mind. He had been sent to us because the staff of his youth development institution was “tired of dealing with him.” While at our camp, he discovered the forgiveness of Christ for himself. At our final night of our session, held around a fire, he said, “Fourteen months ago my heart burned hot like this campfire, and I killed a man. That man was my own brother. Although I will never get over the regret and sorrow I have for killing my brother, I know one thing, Christ has forgiven me.”
This young man was a changed man. After returning to his institution, his mother called us to report that change in him and thank us for what we were able to do for him. He asked her for a Bible and began a Bible study for the other boys in his institution.
The practice in those days was to release juvenile offenders when they turned 18, no matter what their crime had been. This young man was released and enrolled in a Christian Bible College. The last we heard of him was that he was one of the most popular young men on campus and at his graduation had been voted by his peers as the one most likely to succeed in life. Why the change? He had discovered the marvelous forgiveness of Christ and was able to translate that in his life in such a way that he stopped blaming others for his behavior, accepted his own responsibility for his behavior and was willing and able to forgive those who had wronged him, just as Christ had forgiven him.
This young man’s life is testament to the truth of the verses in Hebrews. The inability to forgive enslaves a person, but the ability to forgive frees a person for glorious promise!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
