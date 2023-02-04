I’ve been wanting an air spraying system to work on a hobby of mine. The system would make my task quicker, neater, and so much easier. Nevertheless, I would have never spent the money to purchase one and trudged along with paint and brush doing the best I could on my projects with my unsteady hands.

On Christmas that changed. Our son presented me with a full air spray kit that he knew I wanted. First was shock. Then came joy. Then I rushed out of the room and came back with my wallet asking him how much I owed him. Not really. It was a gift. It was something he wanted to do for me. If I had offered him money, it would have been an insult to him, and if I had paid even a penny for his gift, it would no longer be a gift but a discount.

