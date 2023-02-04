I’ve been wanting an air spraying system to work on a hobby of mine. The system would make my task quicker, neater, and so much easier. Nevertheless, I would have never spent the money to purchase one and trudged along with paint and brush doing the best I could on my projects with my unsteady hands.
On Christmas that changed. Our son presented me with a full air spray kit that he knew I wanted. First was shock. Then came joy. Then I rushed out of the room and came back with my wallet asking him how much I owed him. Not really. It was a gift. It was something he wanted to do for me. If I had offered him money, it would have been an insult to him, and if I had paid even a penny for his gift, it would no longer be a gift but a discount.
By now you may be wondering where I am going with this. The Apostle Paul, under the guidance of God’s direction, wrote, “God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it.” (Ephesians 2:8—9, NLT).
Let’s unpack these two verses. “Grace” is a word that literally means, “unmerited favor.” Grace is undeserved. If salvation was ever deserved by anyone, even a little bit, it would not be grace. For those of you who insist that you could never serve a God who took the cost of salvation upon Himself by sacrifice, here’s what He says to you, “For Moses wrote that if a person could be perfectly good and hold out against temptation all his life and never sin once, only then could he be pardoned and saved.” (Romans 10:5, The Living Bible, Paraphrased). If you’re perfect, good for you. You don’t need grace. If, however, you don’t fit the description of Romans 10:5, you do; read on.
God’s grace is not universal. Look at the Ephesians text again: God extends His grace only to those who believe. The idea that we are “all God’s children” is a lie of the devil who seeks to destroy you. We are all God’s creations. We only become His children when we put our trust in Jesus Christ. “But to all who believed him and accepted him, he gave the right to become children of God.” (John 1:12, NLT). If we all already were God’s children, this verse makes no sense. We only become God’s children when we place our faith in Jesus and accept the gift God offers us. As long as we refuse to accept that gift, proudly claiming that we could never serve a God who offers us such a gift, we will die in our sins. That’s on you, not God.
God’s grace and gift is just that, a totally undeserved, unearned gift. Now, my son’s gift to me in the illustration above didn’t cost me anything, but it cost him plenty. A gift is something someone else purchases for us. It is free to us, but it cost the one who gives it. In the illustration, it cost my son money. In salvation, it cost God the sacrifice of His son. “For you know that God paid a ransom to save you from the empty life you inherited from your ancestors. And it was not paid with mere gold or silver, which lose their value. It was the precious blood of Christ, the sinless, spotless Lamb of God.” (1 Peter 1:18—19, NLT). Don’t forget that this was a willing sacrifice the Son made for you. “No one can take my life from me. I sacrifice it voluntarily. For I have the authority to lay it down when I want to and also to take it up again. For this is what my Father has commanded.” (John 10:18, NLT).
“Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it.” (Ephesians 2:9, NLT). If you are counting on your good works to save you; you’re in trouble (see Romans 10:5 above). If you think you can boast about being a “self-made person,” you’re in trouble. You can do that, but it won’t save you. If you think you can be religious enough, or you can be spiritual enough or you can be sincere enough, you are lost in your sin. The only way to salvation is to accept the free gift that God offers you in Christ. I beg you, accept that gift before you put down this paper.
