PEARRELL: Theology recognizes God is in charge

Joel Thomas, lead pastor of Buckhead Church, said this past Sunday that we live either by ideology or theology. Ideology is a system of ideas and ideals which form the basis of how we live. At the core of ideology is a desire for autonomy particularly from God. We want to be in charge.
Theology is a system of ideas and ideals with God at the center, that form the basis of how we live.
When I was a child growing up, for a while we followed a denomination that thought theology was dangerous. Looking back on it now, I understand why; it was dangerous for them. They wanted dictatorial control over their followers. The leaders’ word was supposed to be final, not God’s Word. They would never admit that. Instead they quoted, misquoted and isolated verses of Scripture to support what they wanted their followers to believe, and woe to the one who actually searched the Scriptures and questioned them.
Those wrong views began to melt away from me at 16 years of age under the tutelage of J. “Mac” McClemments, the Campus Life director of Pittsburgh Youth for Christ. Mac spent a lot of quality time with me carefully answering my questions and directing me to great reading material such as “How to Be A Christian without being Religious” (Fritz Ridenour), “Your God is Too Small” (JB Phillips), “In His Steps” (Charles M. Sheldon), and “How Not to be a Witless Witness” (Fritz Ridenour). Mac also introduced me to a concept called by YFC “The Balanced Life” and helped me understand the concept of the Lordship of Christ. Most importantly, Mac taught me the difference between bias, opinion, and conviction from Romans 14-15:1-7.
After four years of involvement with Campus Life/Youth for Christ, first as a student, then as a leader, Terry Walker, now the executive director of Pittsburgh YFC, said to me “John, you need to go to Moody Bible Institute.” At the time, I was in my second year as a pre-med student at Pitt.
Convinced that God was speaking to me through circumstances and Terry’s sudden unexpected counsel, at the end of my sophomore year at Pitt, I left to begin my studies at Moody.
I went as an evangelism major, and when I discovered I was going to have to study theology, all my young misinformation came flooding back into my mind! I knew they were trying to destroy my faith! They were already trying to get me away from my King James Version Bible to something called the New American Standard Version, now I was convinced that theology was designed to undermine my faith! The joke was, How do you tell the difference between an evangelism major and a Bible Theology major? The evangelism major says, “God said it, that settles it.” The theology major says, “God said it, I’m going to find out if it’s true!” I faced my theology class with great fear.
That changed when Dr. Edgar James (one of my theology professors) would end each class with, “Class, that is the truth; now here is how it applies.” I came to love theology (so much so that my PhD is in theology — I have a PhD not a ThD in the subject).
All of that to say, I firmly believe that our view of God (our theology) or lack of that (our ideology) affects everything we believe, say, and do. A.W. Tower said, “The essence of idolatry is thinking thoughts about God that are unworthy of Him.” When you think wrongly about God, you act wrongly in life. That is why theology is so important.
The problem is theology contradicts ideology. Ideology puts us in charge; theology recognizes that God is in charge. In ideology we get to call the shots; in theology God calls the shots, and we don’t like that. For instance God gets to define marriage, not us. God determines our sex biologically, not we get to determine our sex emotionally. The prevailing lie (and accepted lie) of our day is “God made me this way.” That is ideology speaking, not theology.
