Dr. Edward Victor Hill (known as E.V.) was the famous pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church is Los Angeles. He was an early leader in the civil rights movement and an early confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Hill was also a close personal friend of Dr. Billy Graham, the President of the National Baptist Convention, the largest grouping of African American Churches, and was honored by Time magazine as one of the seven most outstanding preachers in the United States.
Dr. Hill stood at the forefront of spiritual and social reconciliation. Dr. Hill’s church sat on the edge of the Watts community, and Dr. Hill was the leading mediator between the warring factions of that community. Baptist Press reports that Hill’s church was the center of political and social activism in the Los Angeles area. Hill never lost sight of his calling, which was to point men and women to Jesus. Probably one of his most famous sermons was the one entitled, “It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming!”
Yet, with all his activism, he still received death threats from the Black Panthers because they didn’t like his preaching to Black people about that “white Jesus.” I love Dr. Hill’s reply: “I don’t know anything about a white Christ – I know about Christ, a Savior named Jesus. I don’t know what color He is. He was born in brown Asia. He fled to Black Africa, and He was in heaven before the gospel got to white Europe, so I don’t know what color He is. I do know one thing: if you bow at the altar with color on your mind, and get up with color on your mind, go back again – and keep going back until you no longer look at His color, but at His greatness and His power – His power to save!” [Hill, 2002, A Savior Worth Having, Moody Publishing, pg. 33-34].
The message of Christ is a message for everyone. Racial tension is nothing new. When Peter went to Cornelius House (Acts 10), he goes into the house saying, “I shouldn’t even be here! Jews are not supposed to associate with people like you!” (Check it out in Acts 10:27). He then goes on to explain that God does not condone such an attitude (v. 28). In Acts 11, the church is waiting for Peter to get back and has been criticizing him for his actions. Peter has to defend himself. It is sad that the people of Christ, who are supposed to be the most accepting, are often the most rejecting! We need to deal with that. We need to recall Peter’s words to the first church, “But God has shown me that I should not call any person impure or unclean.” (Acts 10:28b). Jesus was not, and never will be, “for a certain group.” In fact, the Apostle Paul wrote, “We are no longer Jews or Greeks or slaves or free men or even merely men or women, but we are all the same — we are Christians; we are one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28, The Living Bible).
There should be no hyphenated Christian. When we hyphenate the title Christian, often the “Christian” part is put in second place; we promote our “culture” and demote Christ. When we do that, the whole message of Christ is distorted. That, unfortunately, is why the Black Panthers could accuse Dr. Hill of preaching a “white Jesus.” They do not understand the message of Christ, they do understand much of the perversion of that message. “If you bow at the altar with color on your mind, and get up with color on your mind, go back again – and keep going back until you no longer look at His color, but at His greatness and His power – His power to save!”
A number of years ago, I was informed by some of the African-American attenders at Gateway, that a group of African-American pastors, had visited them and told them, “You have no business in a white man’s church!” Well, first, it wasn’t a white man’s church; it is Christ’s church. The problem with too many of our churches is that we see them as “our” church and when we do that, frankly, that group ceases to be Christ’s representatives here on earth and becomes a club for people like themselves. “If you bow at the altar with color on your mind, and get up with color on your mind, go back again – and keep going back until you no longer look at His color, but at His greatness and His power – His power to save!”
Sadly, when I retired, I turned the reins over to a young African-American man in whom I have (and had) the utmost confidence in. For you church people, I viewed him as my “Timothy.” I still do. I was devastated when some people began to find the lamest of reasons to move their membership from Gateway. “If you bow at the altar with color on your mind, and get up with color on your mind, go back again – and keep going back until you no longer look at His color, but at His greatness and His power – His power to save!”
There is only one hope for the growing racial division being fostered in this country by Critical Race Theory (a socialist plot to divide and conquer a nation), and other growing social narratives about race, and that must be found in the church. So, Christian: “If you bow at the altar with color on your mind, and get up with color on your mind, go back again – and keep going back until you no longer look at His color, but at His greatness and His power – His power to save!”
