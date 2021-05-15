This is the final installment in a three-part series on love.
For the last two weeks I have been writing on the subject of love. Many people wrongly feel that love is refusing to have standards; a live-and-let-live philosophy. To you I ask a simple question. If a toddler is playing in the street, is it love to simply let him or her do what they want, or is it love to whisk them from the area they want to play in and move them to a place of safety? Not being a lawyer I can’t say this with legal certainty, but I suspect that, even if I am not that playing in the street child’s parent, if I saw danger coming and did nothing I would end up being held criminally or at least civilly liable.
Jesus defines for those of us who are believers what love for Him looks like. “If you love me, you will obey what I command.” (John 14:15, NIV84). Love is not a free pass to do whatever we want to do. Those who claim to love Jesus prove their love by obeying Jesus. Jesus’ closest earthly associate, the Apostle John, puts it this way: “We know that we have come to know him if we obey his commands. The man who says, ‘I know him,’ but does not do what he commands is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But if anyone obeys his word, God’s love is truly made complete in him. This is how we know we are in him: Whoever claims to live in him must walk as Jesus did.” (1 John 2:3–6, NIV84).
In 1991, one of the elders in the church I was pastoring at the time asked me to lunch. During that lunch he said, “Pastor, you know we sin and we know we sin, but you need to stop telling us about it. You just need to love us!” I responded by saying, “I can’t love you if I don’t tell you the truth.” And that my friend is truth! Love cannot exist in the absence of truth.
Back to the illustration above. A parent who loves their children disciplines their children. They don’t just give them what they want.
In the mid-70s, I was leading a meeting for high school students on the South Side of Chicago. In my club was one of the most popular girls in the school. She was always cheerful and upbeat. In this particular meeting, we were talking about parents. As I asked probing questions to get the discussion going, this young woman sat with her head bowed and her hair obscuring her face. She was unusually silent. We were talking about household rules, and the teens were all complaining about them. Finally, this girl spoke up and said, “My parents let me do anything I want.” The kids immediately began to say, “Boy, we wish we had your parents.” At this point the young woman looked up and tears were streaming down her face. I’ll never forget her next words, “No, you don’t understand. I would give anything to have my parents tell me ‘no’ just once because then I would know they loved me.”
Then there was the 24-year-old Olympic team hopeful who confided in me that, like the young woman above, her parents never told her no. She said that she would call her friends asking them to go somewhere or do something, and was often told, “My parents won’t let me.” She stated that she would then tell them, “That’s OK, my parents said no too but I was going to sneak out.” Then she told me, “I would sit home in my room and try to imagine what it would be like to have my parents tell me no.”
I have had other young people echo that same sentiment over the years. Love sets boundaries. Because God loves us, He too has set boundaries. Sin is when we step over those boundaries and God’s love for us allows us to experience the consequences of our rebellion. Why? Frankly I believe it is precisely because He loves us and He knows that our only real happiness lies in a right relationship with Him. If you love Him, you will obey Him. If you don’t obey Him, you don’t love Him.
