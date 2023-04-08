Tomorrow is Easter Sunday. It is the day when Christians celebrate an event that changed all of history. The Apostle Paul, once an avowed enemy and persecutor of the sect of Jews who eventually came to be called Christians as a term of derision, wrote, “But tell me this — since we preach that Christ rose from the dead, why are some of you saying there will be no resurrection of the dead? For if there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not been raised either. And if Christ has not been raised, then all our preaching is useless, and your faith is useless. And we apostles would all be lying about God — for we have said that God raised Christ from the grave. But that can’t be true if there is no resurrection of the dead. And if there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, then your faith is useless and you are still guilty of your sins. In that case, all who have died believing in Christ are lost! And if our hope in Christ is only for this life, we are more to be pitied than anyone in the world. But in fact, Christ has been raised from the dead. He is the first of a great harvest of all who have died. So you see, just as death came into the world through a man, now the resurrection from the dead has begun through another man. Just as everyone dies because we all belong to Adam, everyone who belongs to Christ will be given new life.” (1 Corinthians 15:12-22 NLT).

The best historians put the death of Jesus on the cross on April 3, 33 A.D. If you stop and study this for any length of time, you discover that his movement also died with Him on that Cross. There were no Christ followers after 3 p.m. on the day Jesus died on the cross. Zero. None. All you have to do is read the accounts of the eyewitnesses to discover this. Even though Jesus had predicted that He would rise on the third day numerous times, the only people who took note of that were the people responsible for His crucifixion. Then, they simply believed that the disciples would come and steal the body and claim a bodily resurrection so they put a guard around the tomb to assure this didn’t happen!

