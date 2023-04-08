Tomorrow is Easter Sunday. It is the day when Christians celebrate an event that changed all of history. The Apostle Paul, once an avowed enemy and persecutor of the sect of Jews who eventually came to be called Christians as a term of derision, wrote, “But tell me this — since we preach that Christ rose from the dead, why are some of you saying there will be no resurrection of the dead? For if there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not been raised either. And if Christ has not been raised, then all our preaching is useless, and your faith is useless. And we apostles would all be lying about God — for we have said that God raised Christ from the grave. But that can’t be true if there is no resurrection of the dead. And if there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, then your faith is useless and you are still guilty of your sins. In that case, all who have died believing in Christ are lost! And if our hope in Christ is only for this life, we are more to be pitied than anyone in the world. But in fact, Christ has been raised from the dead. He is the first of a great harvest of all who have died. So you see, just as death came into the world through a man, now the resurrection from the dead has begun through another man. Just as everyone dies because we all belong to Adam, everyone who belongs to Christ will be given new life.” (1 Corinthians 15:12-22 NLT).
The best historians put the death of Jesus on the cross on April 3, 33 A.D. If you stop and study this for any length of time, you discover that his movement also died with Him on that Cross. There were no Christ followers after 3 p.m. on the day Jesus died on the cross. Zero. None. All you have to do is read the accounts of the eyewitnesses to discover this. Even though Jesus had predicted that He would rise on the third day numerous times, the only people who took note of that were the people responsible for His crucifixion. Then, they simply believed that the disciples would come and steal the body and claim a bodily resurrection so they put a guard around the tomb to assure this didn’t happen!
According to Josephus the guard consisted of “thirty Roman soldiers and one thousand Temple Guards.” What you don’t see are any of Jesus’ followers at the tomb counting down the prophesied event. Why? They didn’t believe it. The women who were first to discover the empty tomb (an historical fact that would not have been reported with women making the discovery if it were fiction) did not go looking for an empty tomb, they went to make final burial preparations for Jesus’ body. When they do report their findings, Luke records, “It was Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and several other women who told the apostles what had happened. But the story sounded like nonsense to the men, so they didn’t believe it. However, Peter jumped up and ran to the tomb to look. Stooping, he peered in and saw the empty linen wrappings; then he went home again, wondering what had happened.” (Luke 24:10-12 NLT).
We’ve already mentioned the Apostle Paul. There is absolutely no way to explain Paul’s conversion to Christianity apart from the resurrection. He hated the followers of Christ. He sought to destroy the movement, he wasn’t listening to their message! He was convinced that Jesus of Nazareth was another false Messiah until he encountered the risen Christ on the road to Damascus.
You cannot explain the conversion of Jesus’ own family to the faith apart from the resurrection. The evidence is that they didn’t believe Him until after the resurrection. Mark tells us, “When his family heard what was happening, they tried to take him away. ‘He’s out of his mind,’ they said.” (Mark 3:21 NLT). Andy Stanley asks a great question when he asks, “What would your brother have to do to convince you that he was the Son of God?” In three and a half years of ministry and miracles, Jesus’ family didn’t believe Jesus to be the Son of God (with the exception of Joseph and Mary). It was only after the resurrection that they came to believe that their brother was indeed the Son of God.
There is no way to explain not only how Christianity survived the first century, but how it thrived and spread like wildfire in a culture bent on shutting it down apart from the resurrection. Nor is there any way to explain the 180 degree turn of the eleven disciples from cowering in fear after the cross to courageously proclaiming the person of Christ after the resurrection. Christianity stands or falls on this event in history. The biggest coward Peter (first in denial—Luke 22:54-62) who became the leader of the early Christian movement (first in public proclamation—Acts 2:14-36) reminds us, “For we were not making up clever stories when we told you about the powerful coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. We saw his majestic splendor with our own eyes” (2 Peter 1:16 NLT).
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
