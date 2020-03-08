Editor’s note: Rev. John Pearrell’s series on forgiveness will resume next week. He is substituting this timely column for this week.
So, it’s time to change our clocks again in most of the U.S. This practice reminded me that it is also time to change the batteries in my smoke detectors. That thought sparked (no pun intended) this column on life.
Most of us have smoke detectors in our homes. If you are reading this post in a country where they are not required/easily available, you at least know what a smoke detector is: a device used to warn you something is wrong. When a smoke detector sounds, a person doesn’t focus on the detector. They don’t get mad and break it to pieces. They stop, recognize the detector’s purpose and then investigate the cause for the alarm. It is more important to find the source of the problem than it is to simply silence the warning.
God has given us a “smoke detector” in our lives; we call it emotions. Our emotions are an early warning system that something is wrong in our lives. Satan loves to get us focused on our feelings, because as long as we focus on the feelings we won’t look for a real solution. As long as our focus is on how we feel, we will never seek God.
Ultimately all warning emotions are linked to sin. That is not something we like to hear, but please stop and hear me out here. Sin destroys everything it touches. Period. It promises pleasure but delivers pain. It promises life but delivers death. Too many people today spend a whole lot of time trying to re-write God’s rules explaining why they are no longer valid, rather than trying to discover why the roller-coaster emotions that are destroying them are out of control. It’s because of sin.
It may be personal sin, it may be the sin of another (something that was done to you), or it may be universal sin (the fact that we are sinners living in a fallen world). If you ignore this and try to continue on your merry way, the smoke detector of your life will continue to sound the alarm. Unfortunately, in our day, there are a whole lot of people making a good living at trying to help you silence your persistent alarm (or at least learn how to live with it blaring at you) rather than help you address the cause of the alarm — sin (in one of the three forms mentioned above).
So, for those who are tired of having to constantly focus on the emotions or feelings that are constantly sounding in your life, may I suggest that the human solution may not be the best solution? Don’t misunderstand this. I believe that God has gifted us with people and medicines that can help us. But I am suggesting that perhaps the real need you have is to put out the fire that is causing the problem. Stop making excuses for your sin and face it. Then address it. Accept God’s forgiveness, but remember that Jesus once said, “And you will perish, too, unless you repent of your sins and turn to God.” (Luke 13:3, NLT.
That word repent means to have a change of mind about what you are doing, that results in a change of heart about what you are doing that leads to a change of behavior; a change of direction. Too many people are looking for the smoke detectors of their lives to stop blaring the warning of emotional distress while they continue to flame the very fires that have set off the alarm in the first place! You know that doesn’t work. You are a personal testimony of the foolishness of such an approach. You have two choices: You can continue on the path you are on blaming God for not blessing you, or you can turn around (repent) and change you conduct. Instead of blaming God for not blessing you, maybe you should find out what is blocking the blessing!
There is a verse I love. It reads, “People ruin their lives by their own foolishness and then are angry at the Lord.” (Proverbs 19:3, NLT)
