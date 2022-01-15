John 1:12-13 clear up so many misconceptions people have when it comes to basic (saving) questions about Christianity: “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God.” (John 1:12—13, NASB95).
First, looking at verse 12 we discover that being human doesn’t make you a child of God. The phrase, “We’re all children of God” is a false belief. Why do I say this? John 1:12 becomes meaningless if we are all already children of God. If we are all children of God, why does He (Jesus) have to give us the right to become children of God? You were not born a child of God. You become a child by placing your faith in Jesus and by receiving Him into your life as your personal savior. “Because of his kindness, you have been saved through trusting Christ. And even trusting is not of yourselves; it too is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good we have done, so none of us can take any credit for it.” (Ephesians 2:8—9, The Living Bible).
Second, no one is born a Christian. John says here “who were born not of blood.” It has been rightly said, “God doesn’t have any grandchildren.” You may have been born into a Christian home; that doesn’t make you any more a Christian than being born in a hospital makes you a doctor or nurse. You may have grown up in a church, that makes you a church person, it doesn’t make you a Christian. The late Billy Graham used to say that “90 percent of people in our churches are unsaved.” Your “birthright” does not make you God right. Only putting your faith in Christ can do that. John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, once was criticized for preaching this. His critic confronted him asking, “Why are you always preaching, ‘You must be born again?’ (Note: in our text above that is what born of God means). Mr. Wesley just smiled and said, “Because you must be born again.” Oh, and lest you think that was Mr. Wesley’s message, it was not; it was the message of Jesus. “Jesus replied, “What I am telling you so earnestly is this: Unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the Kingdom of God. Men can only reproduce human life, but the Holy Spirit gives new life from heaven; so don’t be surprised at my statement that you must be born again!” (John 3:5—7, The Living Bible).
Third, “who are born not of the will of the flesh,” which means this isn’t something you can do by deciding to be a good person. We like to think of ourselves as good people. Even people who are in jail for horrendous crimes claim that they are “basically good people.” We are not basically good people. Here is what the Scripture (Old and New Testament) tells us about ourselves: “As the Scriptures say: ‘There is no one who always does what is right, not even one. There is no one who understands. There is no one who looks to God for help. All have turned away. Together, everyone has become useless. There is no one who does anything good; there is not even one.’” (Romans 3:10—12, NCV). “Everyone has sinned and fallen short of God’s glorious standard” (Romans 3:23, NCV).
How good is “good enough?” The standard is not set by you or me but by God. Jesus said, “there is no one good by God Himself!” He, God, is the standard, not people. Not even Mother Theresa was good enough to merit salvation! We need Christ! If you want to see God, if you want to go to Heaven you must be born again; you must put your faith in Jesus. “But to all who did accept him and believe in him he gave the right to become children of God.” (John 1:12, NCV).
Fourth, “who are born not of the will of man,” that is it is not a man (or a church) who gets to declare who is saved or who isn’t. Neither the pope nor the Catholic church can save you. Billy Graham nor the Southern Baptist church can save you! Only God can do that. “Who are born of God.” How do we become born of God? We are told. We place our faith in the One (Jesus) He sent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.