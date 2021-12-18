Well, it is that time of the year. Paul McCartney wrote “The moon is right. The spirits up. We’re here tonight and that’s enough. Simply having a wonderful Christmas time.” And from me to you, despite our ongoing battle with COVID, racism in its multiple forms, wars and rumors of wars, I hope 2021 finds you having a wonderful Christmas Time!
This is the time of year when decorations go up and grinches come out! There are those who tell us that Christians should not celebrate Christmas. That it is a pagan holiday. It is not. Christmas is at its foundation a thoroughly Christian holiday. While it is true that Dec. 25th in ancient history marked the pagan celebration of the winter solstice, Christmas (Christ’s Mass), is widely recognized as the celebration of Jesus’ birth. One view is that the early Church, trying to make Christianity understandable to those who lived in the Roman Empire. In 221 A.D. (or C.E.) Julius Africanus identified Dec. 25 as the birth of Christ, and that date later became universally accepted by the Western Church. The Roman church first celebrated Dec. 25 in 336 AD (CE), transforming the Roman celebration of Saturn and the Germanic celebration of Yule, by Christianizing the celebration of “the unconquered sun” into “the unconquerable Son,” in their attempt to help non-Christians understand the message of the cross and resurrection of Christ.
Throughout history there have been Christian sects and cults opposed to the celebration of Christmas for various reasons. Even today there are those who oppose the celebration of this holiday. If you are among those people, I will not try to argue with you or convince you of my point of view. However, to you I do offer the advice of the Apostle Paul who wrote, ““Now receive the one who is weak in the faith, and do not have disputes over differing opinions. . .One person regards one day holier than other days, and another regards them all alike. Each must be fully convinced in his own mind. The one who observes the day does it for the Lord. The one who eats, eats for the Lord because he gives thanks to God, and the one who abstains from eating abstains for the Lord, and he gives thanks to God. For none of us lives for himself and none dies for himself. If we live, we live for the Lord; if we die, we die for the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s.”(Romans 14:1, 5-8 NET).
If you want to celebrate the holidays, you are free to do so. If you want to boycott the holidays, you are free to do so. If you are a Christian, you are not free to criticize or condemn those whose views may be different than yours! (Read the text above again, please.)
The funny thing about convictions is that we tend to think they are universal, not private. My understanding of a conviction is that it is something I have prayed about and have become convinced that for me, that issue is either right or wrong. For me. That’s personal. Again, Paul writes, “Cultivate your own relationship with God, but don’t impose it on others. You’re fortunate if your behavior and your belief are coherent. But if you’re not sure, if you notice that you are acting in ways inconsistent with what you believe — some days trying to impose your opinions on others, other days just trying to please them—then you know that you’re out of line. If the way you live isn’t consistent with what you believe, then it’s wrong.”(Romans 14:22-23 MSG).
Don’t mistake what is being said here: we are talking about matters of opinion (disputable, non-essential things) not matters of doctrine (indisputable, essential things).
If you want to enjoy the holidays, do so! Have a very Merry Christmas or a Happy Hanukkah. If not, then don’t; but stop trying to make the holidays miserable for others!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.