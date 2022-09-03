Let’s talk about some difficult verses. To begin let's start with the wonderful truth that salvation from the penalty of our sins and a place kept for believers in Heaven is a free, unearned, undeserved gift of God. “For by grace you are saved through faith, and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God; it is not from works, so that no one can boast.” (Ephesians 2:8–9, NET).
This does not mean that grace is a license to sin! “What shall we say then? Are we to remain in sin so that grace may increase? Absolutely not! How can we who died to sin still live in it?” (Romans 6:1–2, NET). If you think grace frees you to live any way you like, you don’t understand grace at all.
Catholics often accuse evangelicals of not believing in good works at all and evangelicals accuse Catholics of trying to work their own way into heaven (that is why the doctrine of purgatory exists in the Catholic church). Ephesians 2:8-9 is clear: we cannot work our way into Heaven. Heaven is the free gift from God given to all who will put their faith in Jesus Christ, it is not something earned by works or even improved by works.
That said, however, let us go on with the whole context of these two verses. “For we are his workmanship, having been created in Christ Jesus for good works that God prepared beforehand so we may do them.” (Ephesians 2:10, NET). Christians do believe in good works. They are not to earn heaven for us, but to entice others to put their own faith in Christ. “In the same way, let your light shine before people, so that they can see your good deeds and give honor to your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16, NET). “and maintain good conduct among the non-Christians, so that though they now malign you as wrong-doers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God when he appears.” (1 Peter 2:12, NET). A “Christian” with no good deeds is not a Jesus follower at all. This brings us to the really difficult text.
“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter into the kingdom of heaven — only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven. On that day, many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, didn’t we prophesy in your name, and in your name cast out demons and do many powerful deeds?’ Then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you. Go away from me, you lawbreakers!’” (Matthew 7:21–23, NET).
True Christianity is not just talk, it is a walk as well. The reason some of you who are reading this article are not Christians today is because you were in a church where mean-spirited, sinning people professed to love the Lord. I tell people all the time when someone who is a church member approaches you with the words, “Let me tell you this in love,” you need to immediately run the other way because what is about to follow will not be loving in the least! Some of you have either experienced that or you have perpetrated it.
One of the controversies in the first church came about when a group of pharisees who placed their faith in Christ after the resurrection, wanted to impose upon the church the pharisaical lifestyle; a life-style of regulations, rules, and Old Testament Laws and standards. The debate is found in Acts 15:1-31. The pharisaical believers failed to make their case, but that didn’t stop them. Read the New Testament and in every letter to every church, these keep the law believers show up causing trouble and undermining the message of Christ. So, while the early church leaders did the right thing, it strikes me that for the most part the church in general has sided with the pharisees! We always want to tell people the laws we think they should follow. Generally, these “laws” involve only the outward appearance without any inward reality. That is why Paul wrote of them, “These rules may seem wise because they require strong devotion, pious self-denial, and severe bodily discipline. But they provide no help in conquering a person’s evil desires.” (Colossians 2:23, NLT).
