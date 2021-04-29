Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series.
Love — Part 1
I write often on the subject of love. I once had a man take me to lunch and then complain that he was tired of hearing about love and that I needed to talk more about Christian responsibility. He felt that if I talked about love too much people would take advantage of it and do things they ought not. He’s right, and he’s wrong. He’s wrong in the sense that like many, he views love as a spineless acceptance of anything. That is not the case. Unfortunately, for too many, that is the view they have about love. Love for them never confronts, never corrects, it just goes with the flow.
I recall my psychology class at the University of Pittsburgh back in the early '70s. The professor created this scenario for the class: “You have just bought a beautiful white deep shag wall-to-wall carpet (that was the “in thing” back then) for your apartment. To show it off you are having a large social gathering for several friends. As people are mingling, your 2-year-old comes into their midst, drops his training pants and craps on your new carpet. What is the correct way to respond?” After some awkward discussion, the professor stated, “The correct thing to do is to go over to your 2-year-old, get down on his level and praise him for what he just created. Then help him pull up his pants, go back to bed and then clean the carpet the best you can.” For many, that is the view they have of love.
That is not love. True love cannot exist in the absence of either truth or justice. Think about the popular Bible verse, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16, NIV). That is the message of true love in a nutshell. This verse doesn’t say, “For God so loved the world that He said, let them do what they want, it’s OK; everyone gets a free pass to heaven anyway.” No! God loved us and did something for us! He made it possible for anyone to go to heaven if they would simply put their trust in the gift God gave us.
Many non-believers are offended and paint God as vengeful and vindictive if He made His son a sacrifice for us. Decades ago, I heard a story about an old guest preacher telling the story of a father and son who invited their son’s friend on a boating trip. During the trip, which was off the New England coast, a storm suddenly arose. The boat was dashed against the rocks, spilling all three occupants into the raging sea. The father knew he could save only one of the boys. Knowing his son was a Christian, he yelled over the squall of the storm that he loved him and would see him in heaven. Then the father did the unthinkable and saved the other boy while his son sank under the waves of the ocean. Two teenage boys were skeptically listening to the story, and at the end of the service they confronted the old, guest preacher telling him that his story was ridiculous; no father would do such a thing. The old minister just listened to their scorn, then smiled and said, “Yes, it does sound ridiculous doesn’t it? But you see, the father was not sure of that boy’s spiritual condition. In fact, it turned out that the boy wasn’t a believer in Christ before the incident. Yes, the story is incredible; hard to believe. But it is true. You see, I was that boy!”
As a father, I realize that the greatest sacrifice for me would not be me sacrificing myself for you, but sacrificing my son for you. If you and I found ourselves in a dangerous situation, I like to think that I would do everything I could to get you to safety. However, if my son was present, all bets are off—you are on your own!
God never just overlooks sin. Love is not a wishy-washy, spineless, live and let live attitude, but an action we take in light of truth not in the denial of it. More on this next week.
