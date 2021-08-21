Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, wrote, “Most people can’t stand to sit in church for an hour on Sundays. How are they supposed to live somewhere very similar for eternity?” To answer Mr. Twain’s comment using Mr. Twain’s humor, I would say, “People who don’t like to sit in church an hour on Sundays don’t have nothing to worry about; they are not going to be spending eternity in anything that looks like church!”
Now, seriously, Mr. Twain’s comment reveals a fundamental error that many people seem to have about Heaven. But nowhere does the Scripture indicate that Heaven is going to simply be one very long, eternally long, worship service! Believing that we are all going to simply sit around God’s Throne playing harps and singing praises to God day in and day out is a misconception that some may have and a misrepresentation that atheistic thinkers love to promote (which is how I ended up stumbling across Mr. Twains quote).
The Apostle Paul describes the future state of believers (more on that in a minute) saying, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love Him.” (1 Corinthians 2:7). So, no, heaven is not like any worship service you have ever been to, or in Mr. Twains view, ever endured through. If we are honest, we’ve all been to those! I remember sitting in one where the pastor was just droning on and on. Now, I am a pastor, and I do understand that time moves much faster for the speaker than it does for the congregation.
In this situation it seemed obvious to me that the speaker was (1) unprepared and (2) liked to hear himself speak, two of the deadly sins for us pastors. Sitting there, I even began to twitch in my seat and began to do what I’ve seen so many others do in situations like that — I began to distract myself looking around.
Soon my eye caught a countdown clock hidden on the back wall of the auditorium, and it gave me great hope. I began watching that clock. I was relieved when it read zero, time’s up, until the pastor said, “Now my second point is. . . .” He had four more points to go. Heaven will be nothing like that! Worship, true worship in fact, is nothing like that! We think we spend an hour in church on Sunday and we’ve worshipped. No we haven’t. Worship has nothing to do with singing the songs, putting money in the offering plate, listening to a sermon and then going on. In fact, God said that often people “draw near with their lips, but their hearts are not in it at all! Their worship is nothing but man-made rituals” (See Isaiah 29:13). True worship is living a life that is honoring to the God who made you!
Heaven is not what we often think! On the other hand I need to tell you that Heaven is not all there is either. Mr. Twain, like many, seems to think that death is the doorway to heaven. It is not. Jesus is the only door to heaven (See John 14:6). Death is entry into eternity, and Jesus taught that there are two possible destinies: One is described as Heaven, a place where God’s Will is done perfectly, and the other is described as Hell where your own will is done perfectly.
People often get upset when they think God might send anyone to hell. In fact, there are some misguided views of Christianity today that believe love wins and there is no such thing as an eternal state called hell. Let me just respond by saying I don’t believe God sends anyone to hell, he simply gives people what they want. All their lives they insist on being left alone and that is what God gives them. They are successful rebels to the end. They mock God’s offer of forgiveness, refuse the payment He made for them on the cross, insist on having their own way and in they end, that is what God grants them. That’s on them, not Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.