“I’m basically a good person.” You’ve heard those words before. So have I. In fact, every time I did a jail visit, sometime in the conversation the inmate was going to tell me this. My response was always the same: “If you are basically a good person, why are you in here?”
Let’s deal with an inconvenient truth: you are not basically a good person. Neither am I. The reason we think we are good is simple; our standards are too low. We compare ourselves to others (generally we do this only with those who are worse than us, I have never found anyone who compares themselves to someone better than themselves) and conclude that because we aren’t like “them” we must be a good person.
Getting back to the jail-house visitation, the first time I heard a man use this, “I’m basically a good person,” I was there to inform him his mother had died. He was not going to be allowed to attend the funeral because he was a violent murderer. None of the guards wanted to give him the news, so they called me. I wasn’t too worried because I knew I would have a piece of thick glass between us. That wasn’t the case. They sat me in a room with him and left us so I could break the news face to face. The inmate wasn’t even shackled!
He took the news calmly, then, uttered the words assuring me that he was basically a good person. When I questioned that, he said, “Well, yeah, I’ve killed people, but I have never stolen anything!” Since that time, when I have done jail visitation I have heard variations of that. The thief is thankful that he never killed anyone. The armed robber is thankful he wasn’t a child molester. The child molester was “good” because he never lied to his victims. It is amazing how the line shifts to make us feel better about ourselves! That’s why the Apostle Paul wrote, “But they are only comparing themselves with each other, using themselves as the standard of measurement. How ignorant!” (2 Corinthians 10:12, NLT).
Jesus was traveling when a man ran up to him, fell on his knees before him and asked, “Good teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Mark 10:17). Here is Jesus’ answer: “’Why do you call me good?’ Jesus answered. ‘No one is good — except God alone.’” (Mark 10:18, NIV). With this answer, Jesus is doing two things. First, he establishes that the measure for goodness is God, not man. Second, He is forcing this man to recognize that He (Jesus) is God come looking for us. Apart from recognizing that Jesus is God, there is no means of salvation. You can’t do it on your own! Belief is not enough. You have to believe in the right thing! When I was a child, I truly believed that I could use my father’s large black umbrella as a parachute. That was a belief that ended badly! Faith in faith is useless. Faith must have an adequate object if it is to be effective.
How good is good enough to earn eternal life? Jesus gives us that answer as well: “Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect.” (Matthew 5:48, NIV). No “almost,” no “well I’ve made some mistakes,” and no “I’m not really that bad.” If you want to earn heaven on your own merit, you must be as perfect as God! Heaven is not populated with good people, it is populated with forgiven people!
God’s assessment of us? “As the Scriptures say, ‘No one is good — no one in all the world is innocent.” No one has ever really followed God’s paths or even truly wanted to. Every one has turned away; all have gone wrong. No one anywhere has kept on doing what is right; not one.’” (Romans 3:10–12, The Living Bible). “Yes, all have sinned; all fall short of God’s glorious ideal;” (Romans 3:23, The Living Bible). That all includes you and it includes me. More next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.