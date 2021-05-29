Fr. Dwight Longnecker wrote, “First we overlook evil. Then we permit evil. Then we legalize evil. Then we promote evil. Then we celebrate evil. Then we persecute those who still call it evil.”
This has been true all through history. Not considering our own situation in our world, Fr. Longnecker’s words were graphically worked out in the evils of Nazi Germany—evils some are trying desperately trying to deny today. And as far back in history as 700 B.C., a Hebrew Scribe turned prophet penned this ominous warning: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight.” (Isaiah 5:20–21, NIV84).
We see that word “woe” and understand it as trouble or sorrow, and that certainly is a part of it. There is more, however. When we see the word woe in scripture it often carries the concept of woe being promised to us if we follow a certain course of action, go a certain direction or refuse to go the way we know we need to go. An example of this is found in 1 Corinthians 9:16. This is one of the most misunderstood verses of the New Testament. “Yet when I preach the gospel, I cannot boast, for I am compelled to preach. Woe to me if I do not preach the gospel!” (1 Corinthians 9:16, NIV84). The Apostle Paul is not saying, “I’m just miserable if I don’t get to preach,” (as is often taught) rather he is saying, “God has compelled me to preach and if I fail to do that, woe has been promised to me!” In other words, “If I don’t do what God has told me to do, God has promised certain judgments against me.” Woe in Scripture does not only speak of anguish, misery, sorrow, misfortune, distress or calamity as a result of certain things, but an active promise of God that these things will happen if we continue to think we are smarter than Him and get to define good and evil as we want to have it. In society today it seems that for many desire determines what they see as right.
To complicate the problem are the false assurances of liberal theologians and progressive Christianity that our sinful desires are the new norm, and we simply need to accept them and celebrate them. Jeremiah the prophet put it this way, “’Everyone’s after the dishonest dollar, little people and big people alike. Prophets and priests and everyone in between twist words and doctor truth. My people are broken — shattered! — and they put on Band-Aids, Saying, ‘It’s not so bad. You’ll be just fine.’ But things are not ‘just fine’! Do you suppose they are embarrassed over this outrage? No, they have no shame. They don’t even know how to blush. There’s no hope for them. They’ve hit bottom and there’s no getting up. As far as I’m concerned, they’re finished’ God has spoken.” (Jeremiah 6:13–15, The Message). He writes, “The Lord says, ‘My people are foolish. They do not know me. They are stupid children; they don’t understand. They are skillful at doing evil, but they don’t know how to do good.’” (Jeremiah 4:22, NCV). “‘Indeed, I am against those who prophesy false dreams,’ declares the Lord. ‘They tell them and lead my people astray with their reckless lies, yet I did not send or appoint them. They do not benefit these people in the least,’ declares the Lord.” (Jeremiah 23:32, NIV). Be careful who you listen to!
For me, the scariest thing about all this is that when we persist in it long enough, God finally gives up on us and lets us have our way. Be assured, however, that while we can choose our sin, we can’t choose the consequences that follow our sin! There is a price both in this life and the next. In this life sin promises pleasure (and delivers it until we are hooked) but ultimately pays us with pain. It promises fulfillment but delivers emptiness. It promises joy but gives sorrow. It promises life but delivers death. You can choose the promises of sin, but you can’t choose the ultimate consequences which are sure to follow. Do not deceive yourselves and do not let anyone deceive you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.