We are assured in Scripture that when God forgives us, this forgiveness is complete. The Apostle John wrote, “But if we confess our sins, he is faithful and righteous, forgiving us our sins and cleansing us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9, NET). Note the promise that we are forgiven and cleansed from all unrighteousness — that is, all our sin.

The Apostle Paul wrote, “So then, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; what is old has passed away — look, what is new has come!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, NET). When we place our faith in Jesus Christ, in God’s eyes we are not the same old person with a second chance, but we are made brand new from head to foot, inside and out.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

