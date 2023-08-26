...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work outside or are participating
in recreational activities. Children and young adults
participating in sports will experience a higher risk of heat
stress. When possible, consider rescheduling or postponing
strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To
reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Saturday August 26...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Saturday August 26.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
We are assured in Scripture that when God forgives us, this forgiveness is complete. The Apostle John wrote, “But if we confess our sins, he is faithful and righteous, forgiving us our sins and cleansing us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9, NET). Note the promise that we are forgiven and cleansed from all unrighteousness — that is, all our sin.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “So then, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; what is old has passed away — look, what is new has come!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, NET). When we place our faith in Jesus Christ, in God’s eyes we are not the same old person with a second chance, but we are made brand new from head to foot, inside and out.
