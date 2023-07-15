In my last article, we looked at the first line of Jesus’ sermon on the mount. “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of God.” (Matthew 5:3). I mentioned that this simple statement is one of the most misunderstood verses in Scripture. Most of the time people ignore the operative phrase “in spirit” and mistakenly make what Jesus said here a statement of financial poverty; the idea being that somehow one’s financial standing in the world automatically opens the way to heaven for them. It does not. The only door to heaven in Jesus. You can’t enter any other way. (See John 10:1-21; 14:6).
The common argument, “What about the good people in other religions or the good people who don’t believe in any god, what about them?” Well, first, people who don’t believe in God also don’t believe that there is anything beyond this life anyhow, so the argument doesn’t apply to them. Unfortunately, too late they will learn they were wrong, but that’s a different story for a different time. Second, on both counts the argument is flawed because it starts with a wrong assumption. The argument often is put in a slightly different way when one objects, “What about the innocent person in Africa who never heard of Christ? Are you saying they won’t go to heaven?” Of course not. God is Just. He is going to do the right thing always. But again, the assumption is wrong. It starts with the premise that there might really be an innocent person somewhere on this earth. God’s Word is plain here: “Just as it is written: ‘There is no one righteous, not even one, there is no one who understands, there is no one who seeks God.’ for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”(Romans 3:10-11, 23 NET). No one is innocent. No one is good. Sure there are people who we would say are better than others, to which I would respond, who made you the judge of that? Certainly even evil people are capable of doing some good. Erwin Lutzer wrote, “If (Hitler) had died before World War II, one historian mused, he would have gone down in history as ‘Adolf the Great, one of the outstanding figures in German history.’”
