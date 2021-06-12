In the creation account in Genesis 1-3, we find the narrative of how the universe was created. Created, not evolved. We dealt with that issue last week. Genesis 1 ends with a general statement about the creation of man; Genesis 2 gives us the details of that creation. The account we have in Genesis 1-5 was the written testimony of Adam (Genesis 5:1). God did not create man an ignorant beast. The history of mankind is not a narrative of evolutionary primitive to modern but a devolution of truth into error. The Apostle Paul catches this in the New Testament when he writes, “But God shows his anger from heaven against all sinful, wicked people who suppress the truth by their wickedness. They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God. Yes, they knew God, but they wouldn’t worship him as God or even give him thanks. And they began to think up foolish ideas of what God was like. As a result, their minds became dark and confused. Claiming to be wise, they instead became utter fools. And instead of worshiping the glorious, ever-living God, they worshiped idols made to look like mere people and birds and animals and reptiles.” (Romans 1:18–23, NLT). That last phrase is exactly what evolution was designed to do; make us out to be gods and worship the natural order rather than the Divine Creator.
The Genesis record was written by Moses somewhere around 1450 B.C. Moses, you will recall, spent the first 40 years of his life as a prince of Egypt. He would have been highly educated and would have had access to Egypt’s finest libraries. What we have in Genesis is a compilation of the written testimonies of the people who lived through the experiences Moses compiled for us. When we read about the creation, we are reading the testimony of the first man regarding the event; not Moses later dreaming something up about how it might have happened or giving us a “creation-myth” that ignorant people could understand. If you want to know more on this important subject, look at sites such as Creation Research Society or Answers in Genesis. Those who will tell you these sites can’t be trusted do so only so they can deny the facts to live their own fantasies as Aldous Huxley admitted in his book “Ends and Means.”
The foundation for that desire is found in Genesis 3. The real Adam and the real Eve had been created and placed in the real Eden, a paradise on Earth. They had everything they could possibly need, but temptation came, and they wanted more.
God had given this couple one prohibition. “And the Lord God commanded the man, ‘You are free to eat from any tree in the garden; but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for when you eat from it you will certainly die.’” (Genesis 2:16–17, NIV). Was that tree magical? We don’t know. What we do know is it was symbolic. Would our first ancestors trust and obey God or would they suspect God was holding out something good from them? Genesis three reveals the latter. This tree represented by its very name the concept of them accepting what God said was right and wrong or trying to make the right/wrong decision for themselves! They (just like us) wanted the ability to decide what was right for themselves. Today we say it this way, “Well, that may be true for you, but it is not true for me.” We want our own truth regardless of the known consequences. Let me just remind you that you may be free to choose the sin, but you are not free to choose the consequences of that sin. God warned Adam that the tree would bring death — something that would have been foreign to creation had Adam believed and followed God rather than insisting on becoming himself like God.
Once again space eludes me, so we will continue this thought next week. Let me end this article with a quote from Solomon who has become synonymous with wisdom, “There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.” (Proverbs 14:12, NIV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.