I am writing this article on July 4, 2022. George Washington, our first president and considered the Father of our Country, said in his farewell address, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.”
Today, of course we realize that the founding fathers of our country were flawed; they were not perfect like us. Because we recognize these flaws, it seems we feel entitled to ignore what they stood for, what they wrote, and what they accomplished.
John Adams, the second president opined, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Maybe that is why many in our current society are working so hard to either re-write our guiding document, reinterpret it or shred it totally.
One does not have to look long or far to know there is something terribly wrong both with our current political systems and with our country in general. We call for bans on firearms because of the death-toll associated with the wrong use of them, and then we decry actions designed to quench the cause of more deaths in this country (69 million and counting) through the error introduced in with the wrong-headed Roe v. Wade decision that our current Supreme Court corrected. We find ourselves in a culture of me-first, me-only, and what I want. Not new. In the Old Testament book of Judges we read, “In those days Israel had no king, so each man did what he saw fit in his own eyes.” (Judges 21:25). Sounds a lot like today.
The reason we are where we are today is because the indispensable supports of religion and morality have been removed from our modern equation. We justify our departure from religion because we claim that it is “so judgmental” and we don’t want that. We claim religion “hinders our freedom” and infringes on our personal desires. Then, we turn around and judge harshly those who don’t tow the line we created, and we hinder their freedoms and infringe on their desires by censuring those with whom we disagree. The blueprint, by the way, for successfully accomplishing this was codified for us in Adolf Hitler’s work “Mein Kampf.” So much for the religion support.
Try to talk to people about morals today and the mantra is, “That may be true for you, but it is not true for me.” And again, those who object to people trying to force their morals on others, themselves turn right around and censor anyone who refuses to bow in homage to their chosen moral standards. Make no mistake here: there is no such thing as neutrality on these issues. Those who claim that their views on these things apply only to them, do not share that magnanimity with those with whom they disagree.
We have reached the point in our fallen society where we can’t recognize biological reality and decry any who do, where morality is what each individual desires (each one does what is right in his own eyes), and where at least one prominent politician has declared that “ethics have no right in scientific decisions.”
Wonder why there is so much hate, confusion, racial tension and murder in our country today? Trying to pin it on social injustices or conditions has failed. Pinning it on mental health is much better? Why do there seem to be more mental health issues today than even just a decade ago? The support of both religion and morality has all but vanished from our public stage. We are, as Matthew wrote, “…harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.” (Matthew 9:36).
Our country is adrift today because people without Christ are adrift. As St. Augustine once said, “Our hearts are restless, O God, until they find their rest in Thee.” Unless we return to our roots of religion and morality, Adams is right: our current Constitution will prove worthless to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.