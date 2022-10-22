October and the debates have begun. Should Christians celebrate Halloween? Some say “absolutely not” and question the salvation of anyone who disagrees with them. Others compromise and have instead “Fall Festivals” or “Reformation Day” events. (Oct. 31, 1517 was the date Martin Luther Posted his Ninety-Five Thesis on the door of Castle Church in Whittenberg, Germany.)
I have written on this subject in past articles, so I won’t go into the details about the origins, beliefs and practices of Halloween. Some of those who love to point to the pagan origins of Halloween also spin false narratives to discourage Christians from celebrating Christmas and Easter as well.
What is the biblical perspective on this subject? Paul, writing to a group of believers in Asia Minor, was dealing with people from varying backgrounds; some Jewish, some pagan, some a cult of Gnostic Christians. Just for your information, the Gnostic “Christians” were a group of people who were trying to marry Greek philosophical ideas with the message of Christ. It is this group that produced books such as “The Gospel of Thomas,” “The Gospel of Judas,” “The “Gospel of Mary” and a whole host of other books that entered popular Western culture when they were published under the title of “The Lost Gospels,” and then promoted as equally relevant literature that was rejected by the Fourth Century Church because it didn’t fit their narrative. Those who reject the authority of the Scriptures love to promote these false books and their false claims. The facts are these false publications were not included in the Canon of Scripture because they did not meet the tests of Canonicity.
I give you this background to make what Paul wrote to these early churches (and God preserved for us) easier to understand how his words apply to our discussion on Halloween. “Therefore, do not let anyone judge you with respect to food or drink, or in the matter of a feast, new moon, or Sabbath days — these are only the shadow of the things to come, but the reality is Christ!” (Colossians 2:16—17, NET). “If you have died with Christ to the elemental spirits of the world, why do you submit to them as though you lived in the world? ‘Do not handle! Do not taste! Do not touch!’ These are all destined to perish with use, founded as they are on human commands and teachings. Even though they have the appearance of wisdom with their self-imposed worship and false humility achieved by an unsparing treatment of the body — a wisdom with no true value — they in reality result in fleshly indulgence.” (Colossians 2:20—23, NET).
“They in reality result in fleshly indulgence.” They make people think they are spiritual when they are not. They make people act like they’re special when in reality they are sinful!
I grew up in a church like this. They judged everything by outward appearance. If you wore the prescribed clothing, didn’t do a very narrow list of certain activities (all very visible, we weren’t allowed to dance or go to movies), you were considered “holy.” You could be the meanest person in the world (they called it righteous indignation when there was nothing righteous about it), be judgmental (one of the big sins the Pharisees were judged for), but if you didn’t use tobacco products, go to movies, dances, play cards, or wear colored shirts (no joke), you were deemed “holy.” Paul obviously had a different perspective on such things. It’s not the outward that counts as much as it is the inward heart.
“You may believe there’s nothing wrong with what you are doing, but keep it between yourself and God. Blessed are those who don’t feel guilty for doing something they have decided is right.” (Romans 14:22, NLT).
