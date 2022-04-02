Back in the early 1970s when I was a student at Moody Bible Institute, Dr. Harold Foos challenged us with two questions. First, he asked, “Why are you a Christian?” Followed by, “What would I have to do to make you doubt Christianity?” Those questions and their answers have helped me tremendously over the years.
Why are you a Christian? Most would answer, “Well, I grew up Christian.” In other words, they grew up under various degrees of the influence of Christianity on the Western world; they are “Christian” by default. It they had grown up in another part of the world they might be Muslim or Hindu, Buddhist, or something else. They haven’t really thought about why they believe what they believe, and it is this reason that here in America there is a growing membership in those who claim to have no faith (the nones) and those who are leaving the faith (and I might add they are leaving faith they never really had); most are leaving the religion of their parents because they are now exposed to other ideas and they had no personal commitment, no foundation for that faith.
Let me pause here and debunk the idea that faith is “a blind leap in the dark,” something that only weak-minded people rely upon. All of us, including the atheist, live by faith. When you leave for work or school every morning, you have faith that people will obey the traffic laws. Scientists have faith in an orderly universe, that is why science is even possible. Argue that point if you want, claim that they believe in an orderly universe because they have observed an orderly universe, but that argument itself is based on the assumption that what was true yesterday has to be true tomorrow. The basis of science is faith; the product is what we observe and believe. Everyone has faith. The only question is the object of our faith.
The second question, “What would I have to do to make you doubt Christianity?” reveals the object of your faith. If your answer is “You couldn’t do anything to make me doubt my faith” you are not thinking. Your faith is not on solid ground. In my opinion those who are leaving the faith in droves today probably would have given this answer a few years ago.
For me, the answer to this second question would be, “You would have to disprove the resurrection.”
A few years ago, I was in correspondence with a person who claimed to be an atheist. We carried on a pleasant and civil communication for a little over a month. He was intent on “knocking my faith from under me” and I was intent on sharing the basis of my faith with him. We each would suggest books for the other to read and I have to admit being a little frustrated when I suggested he read the former atheist (then agnostic) new book, “There Is A God.” Dr. Flew had been a convinced atheist for most of his adult life. This book was a radical change of direction for him. I thought it was something my correspondent might find interesting. This is where I met the first hint of hostility. He claimed Anthony Flew “was deranged by age and fear of death and was not thinking clearly.”
Jumping back a little in time, at the beginning of our correspondence and throughout our correspondence, this person claimed that he could disprove the resurrection myth. In his next to last letter to me he asked what he would have to do to finally disprove Christianity to me. When I replied, “You would have to disprove the resurrection,” he replied with a rant calling me ingenuous because “you know no one can disprove the resurrection.” I wrote back suggesting that he might be the ingenuous one since he had claimed from the beginning he could do just that. More on this next week.
