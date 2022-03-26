In our examination of why people can look at the same passage of Scripture and come to completely opposite views on it, we said that often it is because we allow our modern culture to be the filter through which we examine the truth.
This reminds me of an account I once heard about in the 1960s of a young intern who made a fatal mistake while trying to save a patient. The room in which the patient lay was under-construction. The man was placed there only because the ER was overwhelmed with victims from a major accident. The patient “coded” and the young intern, in his frantic effort to save him, accidently connected the oxygen mask to a carbon dioxide tank that had been placed in the room for a welding project. Thinking he had resolved the issue, he left the room to attend another accident victim. When he returned, he found the man he had placed the oxygen mask on had died from inhaling the carbon dioxide. He was sincere in his effort to try to save the man, but he was wrong in his hasty approach.
Many people today rely on their sincerity as a guide for determining what they think about Scripture, rather than checking to see if they are really hooked into its truth.
We looked at a few other causes for the phenomena of conflicting views. Another reason why Christians sometimes hold differing views is that their approach to Scriptural interpretation is different. Interpretation of Scripture falls under the theological term of hermeneutics. Sometimes the denomination we belong to determines our hermeneutic. More often we get it wrong simply because we don’t consider the method we are using in our interpretation of the Scripture.
If I wanted to go to downtown Atlanta for an event but did not stop to consider where I was starting from, I would never get to my intended destination.
Years ago, we were doing a construction project at the church. It was a Saturday and our materials were coming from Atlanta. When they were two hours late, I called the company in Atlanta and was told that the truck had indeed left on time. The man eventually called the driver, and the driver called me and explained that they had been delayed by traffic but now were lost. They told me they were now moving on I-20 and asked me to give them directions, which I did, telling them the exit number they needed and that once there they would only have to make a right turn and they would come right to us. Two hours later, they still were not at our location. Turns out that they had passed our exit before they called. They didn’t tell me that, and I was giving them directions assuming they were still coming from Atlanta. They did follow my directions to a tee, but since they were now coming from Madison where they had turned around, when they got off on the exit, they were again going the wrong way because their starting point was different from the starting point I assumed they had! Same thing happens with Bible interpretation. You get the wrong starting point, (hermeneutic) you will come to a different conclusion! That explains a lot of legitimate differences Christians sometimes hold.
The German Theologian Rupertus Maldenius is credited with saying “In essentials unity, in non-essentials liberty, in all things charity.” That is a good rule to live by when it comes to the Christian faith. The essentials are the identity of Jesus as the Son of God, Salvation through faith in the finished work of Christ, and the Scriptures as our final authority.
