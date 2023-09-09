There are people today who see the Christian faith only in terms of social justice. Throughout the history of the Christian faith social justice has always been a by-product of true Christianity but make no mistake about it: it is a by-product, not the primary focus. Jesus’ earthly life wasn’t aimed at making his followers champions of social justice, it was aimed at making us right with God. Until we are right with God, we will never be right with our fellow man. Let us never lose our primary focus. Jesus reminds us, “And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul?” (Mark 8:36, NLT). For the purpose of this topic, let me paraphrase these words of Jesus, “What is your ultimate benefit if you obtain a temporal state of social justice, but in the process ignore the weightier spiritual matters?” The answer is nothing.
Before you start spouting verses like Micah 6:8, “No, O people, the Lord has told you what is good, and this is what he requires of you: to do what is right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.” (Micah 6:8, NLT), let me remind you that Satan was adept at misquoting God both in the Garden of Eden and during the temptation of Christ in the wilderness (see Matthew 4:1-11). Don’t let people with fine sounding arguments mislead you! The “do what is right, to love mercy” is the by-product of walking humbly with God, not the means to that walk! You must start with your own life, get your own heart right with God, and then the do right and love mercy will (or should) naturally follow. If it doesn’t, something is wrong. Jesus said it this way, “Not all who sound religious are really godly people. They may refer to me as ‘Lord,’ but still won’t get to heaven. For the decisive question is whether they obey my Father in heaven. At the Judgment many will tell me, ‘Lord, Lord, we told others about you and used your name to cast out demons and to do many other great miracles.’ But I will reply, ‘You have never been mine. Go away, for your deeds are evil.’” (Matthew 7:21—23, The Living Bible, Paraphrased).
