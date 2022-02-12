Part 3 of a series
I ended last week with the question, “Is it unfair that another should have to pay our debt?” This week I want to answer that question. The premise of these articles has been to answer the accusation of those who claim that they could never serve a God who would require a sacrifice for sin and who claim that Jesus’ death of the cross is a reminder that we need to die to ourselves but certainly not the orthodox view of it being a substitutionary atonement.
Is it fair that someone (Jesus) would have to be a sacrifice for my sin? From a human standpoint, probably not. But the real question isn’t the fairness of it, but the justice of it. Is it fair for me to run up a debt and then renege on paying for it? No. Someone is going to either have to pay what I owe, or the one I owe the debt to is going to have to pay it; the debt doesn’t just disappear. Someone pays.
When it comes to financial debt, there are unfair but legal ways for me to get away with my financial obligations. I can find a company to go to bat to reduce my debt. I may have to pay less, but the company I borrowed from still must pay the unpaid portion. I can declare bankruptcy. Legally, these things can get you out of a financial bind, but are they fair? No.
From our perspective we may think God is unfair by offering free forgiveness to all who will accept the sacrifice of His Son but justice to those who won’t. It may be (or at least seem) unfair but it is not unjust. “I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion.” (Romans 9:15 NET). That is God’s prerogative.
If you were to help a homeless person, and another homeless person approached you, but because you had given all your money to the first homeless person, you had nothing left for the second, the second might accuse you of being unfair, but he or she couldn’t accuse you of being unjust. Just because you can do something for one doesn’t mean you are obligated to do something for everyone.
The same is true with God. In the cross of Christ (the substitutionary atonement of Christ), the justice, love, mercy, and grace meet. Christ’s (and you will remember it was willing) death and resurrection satisfied the justice of God; the price was paid. Those who acknowledge God’s sacrifice and accept it as a free gift are freely pardoned. Frankly, this is where the rub is for many. They think they and theirs should be pardoned, but you and yours should not. When they think they have been wronged by another’s pardon, well, that is where the argument against the substitutionary atonement begins. They want pardon for themselves but justice for others.
Justice means getting all we deserve. Mercy means not getting all we deserve. Grace means getting something we don’t deserve. In the substitutionary atonement of Christ, God’s justice was satisfied and those who come to Christ by faith, instead of getting what we deserve, instead receive mercy and grace. “I mean that you have been saved by grace through believing. You did not save yourselves; it was a gift from God. It was not the result of your own efforts, so you cannot brag about it.” (Ephesians 2:8—9, NCV).
God can offer us this gift because Jesus paid the price for it. Now a gift only becomes ours when we accept it. God offers you a gift. You can take it or leave it. This gift is offered to all, but only those who accept it appropriate it. You can’t refuse to accept it and then complain that it is unfair you didn’t get it.
