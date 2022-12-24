...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 5 above zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM
EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows in the single digits to a few degrees
below zero are expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy
conditions are anticipated with west to northwest winds of 10 to
20 mph with frequent gusts up to 35 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 5 above zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM
EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows in the single digits to a few degrees
below zero are expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy
conditions are anticipated with west to northwest winds of 10 to
20 mph with frequent gusts up to 35 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
“Now the birth of Jesus Christ happened this way. While his mother Mary was engaged to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit. Because Joseph, her husband to be, was a righteous man, and because he did not want to disgrace her, he intended to divorce her privately. When he had contemplated this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, because the child conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son and you will name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.” This all happened so that what was spoken by the Lord through the prophet would be fulfilled: ‘Look! The virgin will conceive and bear a son, and they will call him Emmanuel,” which means “God with us.’” (Matthew 1:18—23, NET).
That is the Christmas story in a nutshell. Christmas has always been about Jesus, despite what some claim. Yes, we celebrate the birth of Christ on a day once recognized as a pagan holiday (the winter solstice), but that does not make Christmas a pagan holiday as some claim! The amazing truth is that Jesus transforms everything He touches!
Think of it this way: the cross was the cruelest means of execution ever devised. It meant a slow, agonizing death for its victims. The term “excruciating” comes from this form of death. It means literally “out of the cross.” What was once an instrument representing the epitome of human cruelty now is celebrated as a thing of beauty. We wear crosses as pieces of jewelry, it is used as adornment in many forms, and even Rome, that turned this form of torture and death into a science to be feared, today is known as “the city of crosses.” What changed? The touch of Christ. I submit to you that if Jesus can change the meaning of the cross turning it from an ugly, cruel instrument into a beautiful symbol of hope (not because of His death on it, but because of His resurrection that followed it), He can transform you as well! No matter how bad you think you are!
Jesus was no ordinary man. He was not simply a sage or wise teacher. He was not a religious leader. He was God with us! The song writer put it this insightful way, “Veiled in flesh the God-head see, hail incarnate Trinity, pleased as man with men to dwell, Jesus our Immanuel.” That is who Jesus is! He is God come looking for us. God come to redeem (buy us back) us. God come to save us! “And you are to give Him the name Jesus, because He will save His people from their sins.”
There are many gifts you will receive this Christmas. Some will be greatly welcomed, some will be mildly tolerated, and be honest, some will be returned as soon as possible! We give gifts at Christmas because at Christmas we celebrate the greatest gift ever given! The gift of a full and ultimately eternal life. Jesus said, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come so that they may have life, and may have it abundantly.” (John 10:10, NET).
The thief is the devil. His heart is set on your destruction. He sends false teachers to deceive you, he sends false religions to lead you astray, he sends false messages to confuse you. Jesus offers life. “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world should be saved through him.” (John 3:17, NET). That is who Jesus is and that is why He came. He was the only man who was born for the purpose of dying. He was and is, God come looking for us. Salvation is not found in His teachings. You can’t be good enough, you must accept his free gift that was purchased with His shed blood! “You know that from your empty way of life inherited from your ancestors you were ransomed—not by perishable things like silver or gold, but by precious blood like that of an unblemished and spotless lamb, namely Christ.” (1 Peter 1:18—19, NET).
This Christmas you can receive God’s gift of grace purchased and paid for by Christ. Receive Him as Savior and recognize Him as Lord of your life. Merry Christmas to all!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.