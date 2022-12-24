“Now the birth of Jesus Christ happened this way. While his mother Mary was engaged to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit. Because Joseph, her husband to be, was a righteous man, and because he did not want to disgrace her, he intended to divorce her privately. When he had contemplated this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, because the child conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son and you will name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.” This all happened so that what was spoken by the Lord through the prophet would be fulfilled: ‘Look! The virgin will conceive and bear a son, and they will call him Emmanuel,” which means “God with us.’” (Matthew 1:18—23, NET).

That is the Christmas story in a nutshell. Christmas has always been about Jesus, despite what some claim. Yes, we celebrate the birth of Christ on a day once recognized as a pagan holiday (the winter solstice), but that does not make Christmas a pagan holiday as some claim! The amazing truth is that Jesus transforms everything He touches!

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

