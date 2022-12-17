“In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.) And everyone went to his own town to register. So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:1—7, NIV84).

Familiar words of the Christmas story. If you attend church you have heard or will hear a message or two preached on this passgage. Generally we marvel that when Jesus the Savior entered the world as a baby, no room was found for him. Let me pause and state here that it is one thing to have no room if you don’t know who He is, it is quite another to have no room full well rejecting who He is. This is the reason we are in a mess in our world today. Wars, hostility, crime, human trafficking, illegal drug use and all the tragedy that goes along with it, a new threat of a nuclear option looming over the Ukraine, the list goes on.

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos