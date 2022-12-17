“In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.) And everyone went to his own town to register. So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:1—7, NIV84).
Familiar words of the Christmas story. If you attend church you have heard or will hear a message or two preached on this passgage. Generally we marvel that when Jesus the Savior entered the world as a baby, no room was found for him. Let me pause and state here that it is one thing to have no room if you don’t know who He is, it is quite another to have no room full well rejecting who He is. This is the reason we are in a mess in our world today. Wars, hostility, crime, human trafficking, illegal drug use and all the tragedy that goes along with it, a new threat of a nuclear option looming over the Ukraine, the list goes on.
The familiar words of Luke, however, are more tragic than they appear to our modern reading of them. We tend to think of the term “inn” as just that, a general place for travelers to stay for a night or two. That is not what Luke had in mind when he penned these words. There were no Holiday Inns, Day’s Inn, Comfort Inns or even Ma and Pa Inns in Luke’s time; at least not in the way we tend to think today.
There are two words that Luke could have used that we would translate as inn. One word was closer to what we think of as an inn; a place made for weary travelers.
When Rome would require a census of an area, people like Mary and Joseph would have to travel. Because there were no normal accommodations for a large number of travelers, Rome would set up what today we would call campsites for these travelers. It was a large, outdoor area surrounded by a temporary wall where travelers could set up camp for a few days. There was a specific word for such temporary lodging places, translated into English as an inn, but that is not the word Luke uses.
The word Luke uses is a word that actually means “guest room.” Joseph was originally from Bethlehem. He had family there. Normally, after a trip like this, he would stay with one of those family members, but this time was different. Perhaps the reason no one would let him and Mary stay with them is because other family members had beaten them into town and the guest rooms were already taken. Another possibility, however, is that no family member wanted to “encourage” or share in the perceived immorality of this couple. They weren’t married, but Mary was pregnant. No one wanted to be seen as participating in their perceived sin.
I get it. I’ve seen it. A couple who has been living together decides to visit their Christian mom and dad. What are the sleeping arrangements going to be? There is only one guest room and mom and dad now face the dilemma of what they are going to do. Do they violate their own moral and spiritual convictions and let the couple stay together in the guest room, or do they say, “If you want to stay together, you’ll have to find another place.” That may be what Mary and Joseph were facing.
Eventually, one family member takes pity on them and offers them his barn to stay in. The great tragedy of the Christmas story is that the “no room” was from relatives who didn’t believe that this engaged woman was indeed still a virgin. Her condition “proved” that as far as they were concerned.
You may have “no room” for the Savior because you are convinced that the New Testament accounts are not true. You know there is no such thing as a miraculous birth, or Jesus claiming to be the Son of God (a claim He made frequently), or a substitutionary death on the cross, or a miraculous resurrection. Let me simply say, if you have no room for Jesus as Savior today, be sure you will eventually face Him as Jesus the righteous Judge later. Make room for Him now.
