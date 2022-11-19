Recently I heard of a young woman who proclaimed that since there was no peace in this world she rejected the message of Christ who was said to bring peace to the world. What she had in mind was the promise of the angels in Luke 2:13, “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, Good will toward men.” (Luke 2:13—14, KJV 1900). Because she doesn’t see that, she has decided not to accept it; she has concluded that it is untrue.
Let’s consider that message. While I love the beauty of the King James Version of the Bible, I don’t believe that it is the inspired, and only inspired version. Inspiration refers only to the original writings, not subsequent translations. The “good will toward men” is the sticking point for this woman. Since she doesn’t see it, she has chosen not to believe it. A more modern (and in my opinion preferred) translation of these two verses reads, “Then a very large group of angels from heaven joined the first angel, praising God and saying: ‘Give glory to God in heaven, and on earth let there be peace among the people who please God.’” (Luke 2:13—14, NCV).
Note, that this message of peace first proclaimed by the angels is not universal as we often seem to think but rather reserved for those who please God. That is, for those who have accepted God’s gift of grace and who walk in it.
Even if we want to believe that this peace that God promised was supposed to be universal, it is no surprise that we, who have rejected the Prince of Peace, should have no peace.
Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you; I do not give it to you as the world does. Do not let your hearts be distressed or lacking in courage.” (John 14:27, NET). This is a fulfillment of the promise, “peace among the people who please God.” Without Jesus, there is no peace.
The peace that Jesus speaks of is not the absence of turmoil. In another place Jesus says, “I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace. In the world you have trouble and suffering, but take courage — I have conquered the world.” (John 16:33, NET).
It should not surprise us that there is no peace in a world that has willingly rejected the Prince of Peace; in a world that chooses anything but God! “‘There is no peace,’ says my God, ‘for the wicked.’” (Isaiah 57:21, NIV).
You will never have peace until you have peace with God. You will never have peace with God until you accept Jesus, the Prince of Peace. “Therefore, since we have been declared righteous by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in the hope of God’s glory.” (Romans 5:1—2, NET).
Peace with God is only available through the Lord Jesus Christ. You will find it no other way. Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6, NET). If you want to talk universal, this is where you can rightfully do it. This is a universal negative. “No one comes to the Father (God) except through me (the Son).” God’s grace and peace are reserved only for those who will come God’s way!
Mohammed cannot save you. Moses cannot save you. In fact no one apart from Jesus can save us. “For Moses wrote that if a person could be perfectly good and hold out against temptation all his life and never sin once, only then could he be pardoned and saved.” (Romans 10:5, The Living Bible, Paraphrased). You cannot stand in the grace of God or know the peace of God unless you are willing to stand in the shadow of the cross.
