Recently I heard of a young woman who proclaimed that since there was no peace in this world she rejected the message of Christ who was said to bring peace to the world. What she had in mind was the promise of the angels in Luke 2:13, “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, Good will toward men.” (Luke 2:13—14, KJV 1900). Because she doesn’t see that, she has decided not to accept it; she has concluded that it is untrue.

Let’s consider that message. While I love the beauty of the King James Version of the Bible, I don’t believe that it is the inspired, and only inspired version. Inspiration refers only to the original writings, not subsequent translations. The “good will toward men” is the sticking point for this woman. Since she doesn’t see it, she has chosen not to believe it. A more modern (and in my opinion preferred) translation of these two verses reads, “Then a very large group of angels from heaven joined the first angel, praising God and saying: ‘Give glory to God in heaven, and on earth let there be peace among the people who please God.’” (Luke 2:13—14, NCV).

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

