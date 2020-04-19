Last week I wrote on the subject of the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. For the record I stated that the Bible did not create the resurrection; it was the resurrection that led to the book we now call the Bible. For the first three centuries the message of the church was not “the Bible says,” but it was “Jesus died, was buried and rose.” Apart from the resurrection, Christianity does not exist. The Apostle Paul (who cannot be explained apart from a bodily resurrected Christ) put it this way: “and if Christ has not been raised from death, then we have nothing to preach and you have nothing to believe. More than that, we are shown to be lying about God, because we said that he raised Christ from death — but if it is true that the dead are not raised to life, then he did not raise Christ. For if the dead are not raised, neither has Christ been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, then your faith is a delusion and you are still lost in your sins. It would also mean that the believers in Christ who have died are lost. If our hope in Christ is good for this life only and no more, then we deserve more pity than anyone else in all the world.” (1 Corinthians 15:14–19, GNB).
Those who do not believe in the bodily resurrection of Christ all have this in common: they do not believe because they simply do not believe miracles are possible. Period. Since they deny miracles, they have to go back into history and find ways to discount (they can’t disprove) any and every report of any and every miraculous event. When it comes to Jesus, some think that he was simply a magician using illusions to easily fool ignorant people.
One major proponent of that view was Hugh Schonfield who wrote “The Passover Plot.” Sconfield argues that Jesus set out to make the Old Testament Prophecies apply to him right up to the cross. According to Sconfield, Jesus didn’t die on the cross, he just succumbed to the pain and was aided in his deception by a follower sneaking a drug that would feign death in that final sponge filled with wine-vinegar. Sconfield holds that in the coolness of the tomb, the fatally wounded and drugged magician revived and got out of the sealed tomb, overcame the guards and pretended to having risen from the dead.
In a lecture in the early ’70s, Schonfield admitted that he could not explain how Jesus could have possibly survived the spear thrust into his side. I think he has more to explain than how Jesus survived it. His bigger problem is how a magician as clever as he claimed Jesus was would overlook this common Roman practice that was done to every crucified victim before they were removed from a Roman cross. Sadly, those who agree with Schonfield’s “swoon theory” are left with the question, how do they claim that Jesus was a good moral teacher worth following while at the same time believing he was being purposely deceptive to garner a following?
Schonfield’s approach leaves us with the great question of history: what happened to the body of Jesus? Peter wrote, “For we did not follow cleverly devised stories when we told you about the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ in power, but we were eyewitnesses of his majesty.” (2 Peter 1:16, NIV). Whether or not you believe in the eyewitness accounts, you have to explain the missing body. You have to explain why neither Rome nor the Jewish leaders didn’t produce the body of Jesus from the well-known, well-guarded tomb and end the rumor once and for all! That is all it would have taken.
Muslim’s of course claim that Jesus did not die on the cross; Judas did. That was the interpretation Mohammad on these events 600 years after the event. That we will pick up next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.