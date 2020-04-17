COVINGTON — As frontline workers at Piedmont Newton battle the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Newton County and surrounding communities are lifting the spirits of staff and patients, providing encouragement through their words, thoughts and actions.
“Almost since day one, we have had members of the community contributing meals and snacks, delivering cards, letters, and pictures with words of inspiration, sewing masks for staff and patients, collecting and delivering disinfecting products, the list just goes on and on,” said Andrea Lane, director of Community Relations for Piedmont Newton. “The generosity of our community is amazing. Words cannot express how grateful we are or how much these acts of service mean to us.”
If you would like to support Piedmont Newton, visit www.piedmont.org/covid-19/giving-back.
