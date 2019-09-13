CONYERS – Piedmont Physicians Group has announced that neurology physician Ritika Mahajan, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Neurology of Rockdale and is now accepting new patients.
Mahajan is relocating to Georgia from Albuquerque, N.M., where she has served as a staff neurologist and the medical director of epileptology at Presbyterian Hospital. She offers care in general neurology, epilepsy, headaches, stroke and neurodiagnostic procedures.
Mahajan received her doctor of medicine degree in 2007 from Government Medical College in India. She completed her internship, residency in neurology and fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Mahajan is board-certified in neurology and clinical neurophysiology and is a member of American Academy of Neurology. She is performs many procedures such as electroencephalograms (EEG), nerve conduction studies and electromyographys (EMG), Botox injections for headaches, spasticity, dystonia, nerve blocks for headaches, and steroid injections for carpal tunnel.
Piedmont Physicians Neurology of Rockdale is located at 1301 Sigman Road, Suite 150, Conyers. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 770-278-0154.