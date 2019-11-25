decking_the_halls

CONYERS – Piedmont Rockdale Hospital’s Volunteer Auxiliary invites the community to attend the Love Light Tree celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Building A atrium. This year’s celebration will feature signer Theresa Hamm-Smith, the Rockdale Youth Orchestra, dancer Jaida Brown, and a special message delivered by hospital chaplain Fred Johns.

The Love Light program was started by the hospital’s volunteer auxiliary in the 1980s as a way for community members to express sympathy, esteem, or appreciation for friends or loved ones. A gift to the Love Light program creates a lasting impact by enhancing health care services available to the community.

To learn more about the Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary, or for information on how to become a volunteer at Piedmont Rockdale, please visit www.piedmont.org/rockdale.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.