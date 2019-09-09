CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital will offer free health screenings on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Men’s Health Fair hosted by Rockdale County Government. The fair will be held at the hospital in the Building A classrooms.
Some diseases are more common in men, such as heart disease, cancer and stroke, while diseases such as prostate cancer only occur in men. Statistics show that men have a shorter life expectancy than women, and are less likely to visit a doctor for an annual physical or preventative medical care.
At the Men’s Health Fair on Sept. 14, Piedmont Rockdale staff members will provide health screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, and prostate cancer, as well as education on healthy food and exercise habits.
The fair is open to the public and there is no charge to attend. While walk-ins are welcome, registration is encouraged. Those interested in attending can register by visiting https://www.facebook.com/events/902968010069198/.
The fair is being held at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, Building A Classrooms at 1412 Milstead Ave., Conyers, GA 30012. To learn more about Piedmont Rockdale, visit piedmont.org.