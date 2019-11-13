ATLANTA —The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation on Wednesday released its 2020 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state.
Among the sites on the list is Rose Hill in Porterdale. Other sites include: Antioch Baptist Church in Crawfordville (Taliaferro County); Asbury United Methodist Church in Savannah (Chatham County); Cary Reynolds Elementary School in Doraville (DeKalb County); Central State Hospital in Milledgeville (Baldwin County); Fountain (Stone) Hall in Atlanta (Fulton County); Heritage Park in Griffin (Spalding County); John Nelson Deming Home in Valdosta (Lowndes County); Masonic Lodge #238 in Dalton (Whitfield County); and Nolan Crossroads in Bostwick (Morgan County).
“This is the Trust’s 15th annual Places in Peril list,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”
Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.
Through Places in Peril, the Trust encourages owners and individuals, organizations and communities to employ proven preservation tools, financial resources and partnerships in order to reuse, reinvest and revitalize historic properties that are in peril.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia's diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
Rose Hill School
PORTERDALE - NEWTON COUNTY
c. 1937
The Story
Rose Hill is a historically black community in northeast Porterdale that was originally developed in the early 1900s as a segregated residential community for mill workers. The school was built in 1937 by the Bibb Manufacturing Company and also served as a church and a community gathering place. Rose Hill School was the only African American educational establishment in Porterdale while the mill was in operation. The building has remained largely unchanged since construction and reflects a unique era of development in a distinctive mill community.
The Threat
Unoccupied for many years, the historic school building increasingly bears the scars of decades of neglect and lack of maintenance. Given its state of abandonment, vandalism is a frequent threat. There is wide support throughout the city for the building’s repair and preservation, with a hope of finding a future occupant who can once again make the schoolhouse a focal point of the community.