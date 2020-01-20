COVINGTON — Valentine’s Day could could be even more memorable for dozens of couples this year if they make plans to take part in the Valentine’s Wedding Extravaganza at Newton County Probate Court and Magistrate Court.
Newton County Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell said the Probate and Magistrate courts will have three judges performing wedding ceremonies free of charge throughout Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year.
Bell said weddings will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. and that there are approximately 50 slots available.
Any couples interested in the Valentine’s Day ceremony should contact the Probate Court at 770-784-2045 to reserve a time slot.
