The annual bumper crop of pumpkins has sprung up on the lawn of Covington First United Methodist Church, just in time for families to come and select the perfect one for their fall decor. The church's Pumpkin Patch has a wide selection of colors and sizes from which to choose. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday, 4:30 p.m. to dusk; Saturday, 11 a.m. to dusk; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to dusk. The pumpkin patch will close on Oct. 31.
Pumpkin Patch returns for fall season
Alice Queen
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
- By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
- By Shelby Lin Erdman, CNN
- By Katie Hunt, CNN
