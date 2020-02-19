An homage to a chapter in American history is presented by The New Depot Players with their production of “Radium Girls” by D. W. Gregory and directed by Vic Flessas. One might be surprised to know that the dangers of radium were not known when it was discovered in 1898, and radium was thought to be quite healthy for consumption after the turn of the century.
The play, which continues through March 1, tells the story of “The Radium Girls,” young factory watch dial painters who were poisoned by a form of radium paint that was used to make the numbers on a wristwatch or clock dial glow in the dark. In order to get a fine point on the watch numerals, the girls were instructed to point the brush by using their lips. The practice resulted in many girls developing cancers, which led to their filing suit against The Radium Corp. of America. Their struggle for justice is the inspiring focus of the play. How much did the corporation know, and when did they know it?
According to NPR, “By the mid-1920s, dial painters were falling ill by the dozens, afflicted with horrific diseases. The radium they had swallowed was eating their bones from the inside.
“Dozens of women died. At a factory in New Jersey, the women sued the U.S. Radium Corp. for poisoning and won. Many of them ended up using the money to pay for their own funerals.
“By 1927, more than 50 women had died as a direct result of radium paint poisoning.”
“Radium Girls” plays at The Paula Vaughn Black Box Theatre, located at 910 Center St. in Olde Town Conyers, Feb. 20 through March 1. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays are at 8 p.m. Performances on Sundays are at 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by calling 678-374-3224 or may be booked online at thenewdepotplayers.com. Tickets are $20 per adult or $10 per student with I.D.
