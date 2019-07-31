COVINGTON – Kay Goff, a resident at the Oaks at Ashton Hills Senior Living Community and a retired Piedmont Newton Hospital volunteer, recently held a Hawaiian/Luau themed fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the Hope Boutique at Piedmont Newton.
The annual fundraiser featured cancer survivors as models for the latest in resort wear and raised more than $1,200 for the boutique located in the Women's Diagnostic Center. The boutique supports women battling cancer with scarves, wigs, support,and resources as they battle the disease.
“I am incredibly grateful to the staff and residents of The Oaks, and particularly Ms. Kay Goff, for their support for Piedmont Newton and the Hope Boutique,” said Eric Bour, M.D., chief executive officer for Piedmont Newton. “I am honored to accept their generous donation on behalf of the Women’s Diagnostic Center. These funds will be used to provide resources to women in our community battling cancer.”
“Ms. Kay,” as she is affectionately called by everyone at Piedmont Newton, began volunteering at the hospital because she simply missed being around people after she retired from her job. She started volunteering in the gift shop moved to registration, escorting patients throughout the hospital, before she learned of an opportunity to volunteer in the Women’s Diagnostic Center. She said God was calling her there and quickly felt right at home.
A year and a half into working in the women's center, Goff was diagnosed with cancer herself. While going through treatments, she recognized that there was a need for a program to help families with the extra expenses that can occur with a cancer diagnosis.
In 2006, Goff opened the Hope Boutique in the Women’s Diagnostic Center at Piedmont Newton to provide women battling cancer with wigs, turbans, scarves and prosthesis. Many of the women seen at the Hope Boutique cannot afford these extra luxuries. Others are simply looking for comfort during a time of great fear.
Goff’s ongoing support of Piedmont Newton and the Hope Boutique allows her vision to continue. As a nonprofit healthcare system, Piedmont Healthcare relies on the generosity of the community to provide for patients’ needs.
If you would like to make a donation to the Hope Boutique or to Piedmont Newton, please contact the Piedmont Foundation by visiting www.piedmont.org or call 404-605-2130.