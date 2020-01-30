CONYERS — The Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce capped a successful year with the presentation of a number of awards at its Annual Meeting Tuesday at the Georgia International Horse Park Carriage Room.
The 2019 Charles C. Walker Community Spirit Award, which recognizes the “wheel turners” in the community, went to Darlene Hotchkiss. In presenting the award, 2018 recipient JaNice Van Ness, called Hotchkiss a “superstar who has threaded good deeds into so many areas of our community. She is a person who strives to make Conyers-Rockdale the best of the best and is absolutely adamant about our strengths and all this community has to offer.”
“I think the big thing for us to rememer is that we have an amazing community; we are very fortunate,” said Hotchkiss in her acceptance remarks. “I have enjoyed being a part of it. And I just ask you to find something outside of your day-to-day job because I can promise you it will become truly, truly more.”
Hotchkiss has been an active member of the Rockdale Rotary Club since 2010 and in 2017 won the Pat Atkins Service Above Self Award. She serves on the Rockdale County Board of Ethics as vice chair; as president of Mercy Heart Inc., which she co-founded; on the Rockdale County Healthcare SafetyNet since 2009; as a volunteer for the American Heart Association and the American Kidney Association; and as board president for Soaring Heights, a collaborative effort to provide affordable community living for people with developmental disabilities. Hotchkiss served on the Rockdale Board of Education for 16 years and has provided leadership through the PTA, the Rockdale Career Academy and Rockdale Magnet School, the Healthy Youth/Healthy Communities board and more.
Thomas C. Dean III was named the recipient of the James P. Culpepper Volunteer of the Year Award. Michael Hutcheson presented the award, calling Dean the “quintessential Chamber volunteer.”
Dean was recognized for leading one of the strongest Leads networking groups in the Chamber, for recruiting eight new Chamber members in 2019, for mentoring new Chamber members, and for his service on other boards in the community.
“He believes in our great community and it shows,” said Hutcheson. “We are blessed he landed here when he left New Orleans in 2005.”
Dean said he appreciates the Chamber and works hard as a volunteer because of how much the Chamber has contributed to his success in business.
“I just try to pay it forward because it was a group of Chamber members that paved the way for me,” he said.
Cindy Ball, chief of Strategy and Innovation for Rockdale County Public Schools, presented the Education Partner of the Year Award to Zaxby’s. Ball said Zaxby’s partners with schools to rund projects, giveaways and items of appreciation for students and teachers, hosts spirit night fundraisers, sponsors an athlete of the month program, supports the Positive Behavior Initiatives at all levels and a student of the month program at the elementary level.
“They understand the importance of local businesses supporting education and look for creative ways to partner with schools which benefit the community, local business and learning,” said Ball.
The Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to Donna Silsbee.
Presenter Alan Sherrill said Silsbee had the highest overall points accumulated throughout the year by participating in various activities, such as ribbon cuttings, Operation Thank You, network luncheons, volunteering a events such as the Chamber Golf Tournament and mentory new members.
“Our winner this year had over 700 points — pretty impressive!” said Sherrill. “She is an enthusiastic, dedicated ambassador who we can all count on for just about anything.”
