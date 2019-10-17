CONYERS — The Rockdale County Historical Society continues its fall festival tradition with the sale of a Christmas ornament that recalls the community’s past.
For the past several years, the Historical Society has commissioned a Christmas ornament designed by a local artist. This year’s artist, Jenann Garner, succeeds Orrin Morris, who created designs for the ornaments for the past five years. Garner’s ornament incorporates artifacts from Conyers’ history — the original shoeshine stand, which stood in the former barbershop owned by Ralph Cornwell on Commercial Street. The shoeshine stand is now housed at the Conyers Depot.
Garner also designed the “Keeping the Past Alive” T-shirts. Proceeds from sales of the ornament and T-shirt benefit the Historical Society.
The ornaments cost $10 each and will be available for purchase at Saturday’s Olde Town Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Historical Society’s booth is No. 77