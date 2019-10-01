What do silent film star, Colleen Moore, Elks Aidmore Childrens Home and million dollar dollhouses have in common?
Silent film star Colleen Moore had every reason to call Rockdale County home. She spent many of her formative years on the property called Morrison Farm, now known as the Elks Aidmore Childrens Home. In her later years as her screen career came to a graceful close, Moore and her fourth husband lived on the property.
Unfortunately, most of her physical film library was allowed to deteriorate (the primitive technology of the time made it almost impossible to save old nitrate film) and did not survive and thus her star has not remained as bright as some of her contemporaries. However, her niece and Rockdale resident, Melinda Morrison Cox, has compiled a vast collection of memorabilia and wonderful anecdotal stories about her aunt.
The Rockdale County Historical Society is excited to have Melinda and her husband, David Cox, bring to the public and its members a program designed to re-introduce the community to the petit, vivacious and thoroughly charming movie star, Colleen Moore, who called Rockdale home.
Join the Historical Society Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. in the historic courtroom in the courthouse complex which faces Main Street. Cox will bring some treasures, show attendees some early cinema stills and motion picture ads and promotions and clear up that mysterious connection that ties children and million dollar dollhouses and Rockdale County together.