CONYERS — Rockdale Chief Magistrate Judge Phinia Aten is planning to help local couples who want to start the new year off by saying “I do.”
Aten announced Tuesday that she will perform a mass wedding ceremony for couples who want to be wed as the new decade begins. The mass ceremony will be held on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Magistrate Courtroom, 948 Bank St., in Conyers. Couples must bring a valid marriage license and government-issued identification with them. Pre-registration is required, but there is no cost for the wedding ceremony, and guests are welcome to attend.
“Rockdale’s reputation as a wonderful community for families is widespread,” Aten said in a release. “The hundreds of free courthouse weddings that I’ve performed are an expression of my commitment to uplifting and supporting our families and community. I know that a lot of people make resolutions and new commitments on New Year’s Day. This time, we are embarking on a new decade, which raises the occasion and embodies new beginnings. Marriage is truly a new chapter, and we are here to support this commitment.”
To pre-register for a wedding, contact the Rockdale County Magistrate Court Clerk’s Office at 770-278-7800 or email at magct@rockdalecountyga.gov.